Mai à Vélo 2026, ActivDoré, Antony
Mai à Vélo 2026, ActivDoré, Antony vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Mai à Vélo 2026 1 – 31 mai ActivDoré Hauts-de-Seine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-01T00:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-01T01:59:59+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-31T02:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-31T23:59:59+02:00
ActivDoré 2 Rue Robert Scherrer, 92160 Antony, France Antony 92160 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France https://www.instagram.com/activdore [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://challenge-maiavelo.geovelo.fr/ »}]
Faites parcourir à votre communauté le plus de kilomètres au mois de mai ! challenge-id=209472
À voir aussi à Antony (Hauts-de-Seine)
- Soirée-débat JUSTE UNE ILLUSION, Le Sélect, Antony 20 avril 2026
- Soirée JAPANIMATION, Le Sélect, Antony 24 avril 2026
- La Comédie Française au Sélect LE CID, Le Sélect, Antony 26 avril 2026
- Mai à Vélo 2026, VERISURE, Antony 1 mai 2026
- Mai à Vélo 2026, Antony, Antony 1 mai 2026