Soirée JAPANIMATION, Le Sélect, Antony
Soirée JAPANIMATION, Le Sélect, Antony vendredi 24 avril 2026.
Soirée JAPANIMATION Vendredi 24 avril, 20h00 Le Sélect Hauts-de-Seine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-24T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-24T23:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-24T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-24T23:00:00+02:00
Double projection Japanimation
Le Sélect 10, avenue de la Division Leclerc, Antony Antony 92160 Hauts-de-Seine Ile-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.leselectantony-reserver.cotecine.fr/reserver/F635666/D1777053600/VO/166431/ »}]
Double soirée Le Sélect Soirée JAPANIMATION
À voir aussi à Antony (Hauts-de-Seine)
- Soirée-débat JUSTE UNE ILLUSION, Le Sélect, Antony 20 avril 2026
- La Comédie Française au Sélect LE CID, Le Sélect, Antony 26 avril 2026
- Mai à Vélo 2026, VERISURE, Antony 1 mai 2026
- Mai à Vélo 2026, Antony, Antony 1 mai 2026
- Mai à Vélo 2026, ActivDoré, Antony 1 mai 2026