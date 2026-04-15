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Soirée JAPANIMATION, Le Sélect, Antony

Soirée JAPANIMATION, Le Sélect, Antony

Soirée JAPANIMATION, Le Sélect, Antony vendredi 24 avril 2026.

Lieu : Le Sélect

Adresse : 10, avenue de la Division Leclerc, Antony

Ville : 92160 Antony

Département : Hauts-de-Seine

Début : vendredi 24 avril 2026

Fin : vendredi 24 avril 2026

Soirée JAPANIMATION Vendredi 24 avril, 20h00 Le Sélect Hauts-de-Seine

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-24T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-24T23:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-24T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-24T23:00:00+02:00

Double projection Japanimation

Le Sélect 10, avenue de la Division Leclerc, Antony Antony 92160 Hauts-de-Seine Ile-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.leselectantony-reserver.cotecine.fr/reserver/F635666/D1777053600/VO/166431/ »}]
Double soirée Le Sélect Soirée JAPANIMATION

À voir aussi à Antony (Hauts-de-Seine)