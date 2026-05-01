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Mai à Vélo 2026, Cyclomotivé65, Tarbes

Mai à Vélo 2026, Cyclomotivé65, Tarbes

Mai à Vélo 2026, Cyclomotivé65, Tarbes vendredi 1 mai 2026.

Lieu : Cyclomotivé65

Adresse : Rue de la Chaudronnerie, 65000 Tarbes, France

Ville : 65000 Tarbes

Département : Hautes Pyrenees

Début : vendredi 1 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Mai à Vélo 2026 1 – 31 mai Cyclomotivé65 Hautes Pyrenees

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-01T00:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-01T01:59:59+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-31T02:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-31T23:59:59+02:00

Cyclomotivé65 Rue de la Chaudronnerie, 65000 Tarbes, France Tarbes 65000 Saint-Antoine Hautes Pyrenees Occitania [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://challenge-maiavelo.geovelo.fr/ »}]
Faites parcourir à votre communauté le plus de kilomètres au mois de mai ! challenge-id=212148

À voir aussi à Tarbes (Hautes-Pyrénées)