Mai à Vélo 2026, Cyclomotivé65, Tarbes
Mai à Vélo 2026, Cyclomotivé65, Tarbes vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Mai à Vélo 2026 1 – 31 mai Cyclomotivé65 Hautes Pyrenees
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-01T00:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-01T01:59:59+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-31T02:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-31T23:59:59+02:00
Cyclomotivé65 Rue de la Chaudronnerie, 65000 Tarbes, France Tarbes 65000 Saint-Antoine Hautes Pyrenees Occitania [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://challenge-maiavelo.geovelo.fr/ »}]
Faites parcourir à votre communauté le plus de kilomètres au mois de mai ! challenge-id=212148
À voir aussi à Tarbes (Hautes-Pyrénées)
- Lecture Les petites histoires de Louis TARBES Tarbes 6 mai 2026
- The Royal Opera La flûte enchantée au cinéma TARBES Tarbes 18 mai 2026
- Exposition La lenga de Nosta… TARBES Tarbes 19 mai 2026
- ALEXIS LE ROSSIGNOL – ALEXIS LE ROSSIGNOL – LE SENS DE LA VIE THEATRE DES NOUVEAUTES Tarbes 19 mai 2026
- L’HEURE DES ASSASINS THEATRE DES NOUVEAUTES Tarbes 22 mai 2026