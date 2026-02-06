The Royal Opera La flûte enchantée au cinéma TARBES Tarbes
The Royal Opera La flûte enchantée au cinéma TARBES Tarbes lundi 18 mai 2026.
The Royal Opera La flûte enchantée au cinéma
TARBES Avenue des Forges Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : 13 – 13 – 19 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-18 13:45:00
fin : 2026-05-18
Date(s) :
2026-05-18
Séance en différé
Opéra réalisé par David McVicar
Avec Julia Bullock, Amitai PATI, Huw Montague Rendall
Durée 3h30
La princesse Pamina a été enlevée. Sa mère, la Reine de la Nuit, charge le jeune prince Tamino de porter secours à sa fille. Tamino et son fidèle acolyte, Papageno, se lancent dans l’aventure, mais ils comprennent rapidement que, lorsqu’on part à la recherche de l’amour, les apparences sont parfois trompeuses.
Guidés par une flûte enchantée, ils rencontrent des monstres, des bandits, et une mystérieuse confrérie d’hommes mais, en fait, l’aide arrive au moment où ils s’y attendent le moins.
L’opéra fantastique de Mozart brille de mille feux dans le spectacle féérique de David McVicar.
Distribution prestigieuse Julia Bullock joue Pamina, Amitai Pati tient le rôle de Tamino et Huw Montague Rendall, celui de Papageno, Kathryn Lewek est la Reine de la Nuit, et Soloman Howard interprète Sarastro, sous la direction de la cheffe d’orchestre française Marie Jacquot qui fait ses débuts à Covent Garden.
.
TARBES Avenue des Forges Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
English :
Deferred screening
Opera directed by David McVicar
With Julia Bullock, Amitai PATI, Huw Montague Rendall
Running time 3h30
Princess Pamina has been kidnapped. Her mother, the Queen of the Night, instructs young Prince Tamino to rescue her daughter. Tamino and his faithful sidekick, Papageno, embark on their adventure, but they soon realize that when searching for love, appearances can be deceiving.
Guided by an enchanted flute, they encounter monsters, bandits and a mysterious brotherhood of men? but help arrives when they least expect it.
Mozart’s fantastic opera shines in David McVicar’s fairytale spectacle.
The prestigious cast includes Julia Bullock as Pamina, Amitai Pati as Tamino, Huw Montague Rendall as Papageno, Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night and Soloman Howard as Sarastro, conducted by French conductor Marie Jacquot, making her Covent Garden debut.
Further information on the opera The Magic Flute > See website (Contact block)
