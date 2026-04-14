Mai à Vélo 2026, Institut Agro Montpellier, Montpellier
Mai à Vélo 2026, Institut Agro Montpellier, Montpellier vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Mai à Vélo 2026 1 – 31 mai Institut Agro Montpellier Hérault
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-01T00:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-01T01:59:59+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-31T02:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-31T23:59:59+02:00
Institut Agro Montpellier 2 Place Pierre Viala, 34967 Montpellier, France Montpellier 34967 Les Cévennes Hérault Occitania [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://challenge-maiavelo.geovelo.fr/ »}]
Faites parcourir à votre communauté le plus de kilomètres au mois de mai ! challenge-id=210120
À voir aussi à Montpellier (Hérault)
- SOUTH COMEDY CLUB AU FRENCH KISS Montpellier 15 avril 2026
- RESTANKIDS ATELIER CUSTOMISATION DE POTS Montpellier 15 avril 2026
- SOIREE LA ROCHE POSAY Montpellier 15 avril 2026
- VISITE EN ANGLAIS DE MONTPELLIER FACULTY OF MEDICINE Montpellier 15 avril 2026
- Café occitan à la Gazette café, Gazette Café, Montpellier (34), Montpellier 15 avril 2026