Marché nocturne Bellerive-sur-Allier
Marché nocturne Bellerive-sur-Allier vendredi 7 août 2026.
Bellerive-sur-Allier
Marché nocturne
Parc du Pont d’Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 17:00:00
fin : 2026-08-07 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-07
Organisés par la ville de Bellerive-sur-Allier, les Marchés nocturnes offrent et offriront, durant tout l’été, de jolis moments de flânerie le long de la promenade.
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Parc du Pont d’Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 58 87 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Organized by the town of Bellerive-sur-Allier, the Night Markets offer, and will continue to offer throughout the summer, some lovely moments of strolling along the promenade.
L’événement Marché nocturne Bellerive-sur-Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par Vichy Destinations
À voir aussi à Bellerive-sur-Allier (Allier)
- Le concert des sorciers Ensemble Instrumental des Volcans Le Geyser Bellerive-sur-Allier 22 mai 2026
- Le Concert des Sorciers Le Geyser Bellerive-sur-Allier 22 mai 2026
- Belles Rives Nature Bellerive-sur-Allier 23 mai 2026
- Brunch Hippique Hippodrome de Vichy-Bellerive Bellerive-sur-Allier 24 mai 2026
- Convention Otaku Matsuri Rue de la Croix des Barres Bellerive-sur-Allier 30 mai 2026