MARCHÉ NOCTURNE DES CRÉATEURS Saint-Papoul

Saint-Papoul

MARCHÉ NOCTURNE DES CRÉATEURS

5 Place Monseigneur de l’Angle Saint-Papoul Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-10 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-10 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-10

Un marché nocturne festif avec des animations créatives et participatives ainsi qu’une visite guidée à la lanterne de l’abbaye !

Le marché des créateurs regroupe les producteurs et artisans présents à la boutique de l’abbaye de Saint-Papoul ainsi qu’à la boutique de créateurs du village.

Vous y découvrirez des créations uniques, locales et originales, l’histoire et la passion qui se cachent derrière chaque artiste et toutes les étapes et secrets de fabrication. En complément du marché ouverture exceptionnelle de l’abbaye de 19h à 21h en visite libre ou bien visite guidée à la lanterne de l’abbaye à 21h.

Activités ludiques et participatives venez participer à des animations collaboratives et conviviales, où petits et grands pourront créer ensemble et partager un moment unique ! Petite restauration et boissons sur place.

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5 Place Monseigneur de l’Angle Saint-Papoul 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 94 97 75 accueil@abbaye-saint-papoul.fr

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English :

A festive night market featuring creative and interactive activities, as well as a guided lantern tour of the abbey!

The artisans’ market brings together the producers and artisans found at the Saint-Papoul Abbey shop as well as at the village’s artisans’ shop.

There you’ll discover: unique, local, and original creations; the history and passion behind each artist; and all the steps and secrets of the craft. In addition to the market: a special opening of the abbey from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM for self-guided tours, or a guided lantern tour of the abbey at 9:00 PM.

Fun and interactive activities: come join in on collaborative and friendly events where young and old alike can create together and share a unique experience! Light refreshments and drinks available on site.

L’événement MARCHÉ NOCTURNE DES CRÉATEURS Saint-Papoul a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par