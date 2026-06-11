EXPOSITION ART’BRES UN AUTRE REGARD SUR NOS AMIS LES ARBRES Saint-Papoul

Saint-Papoul

EXPOSITION ART’BRES UN AUTRE REGARD SUR NOS AMIS LES ARBRES

5 Place Monseigneur de l’Angle Saint-Papoul Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-25

fin : 2026-09-01

Date(s) :

2026-07-25

A travers cette exposition photographique, l’artiste photographe invite le public à une balade sensible et contemplative au cœur du cloître de l’abbaye cathédrale. Ces clichés sont le fruit d’un travail photographique artisanal mené durant plusieurs années, sans retouche, laissant la nature révéler elle-même ses formes, ses expressions et sa poésie.

L’artiste y saisit la lumière comme une écriture sensible offrant un autre regard sur le vivant. Elle a créé une scénographie, pour instaurer l’harmonie d’un dialogue entre les œuvres, le lieu et le visiteur.

L’exposition est accompagnée de quelques œuvres issues de la série Voyage céleste , une invitation entre terre et ciel.

Vernissage le vendredi 24 juillet à 19h00.

Du 25 juillet au 1er septembre dans le Cloître.

Entrée comprise dans le billet de l’abbaye.

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5 Place Monseigneur de l’Angle Saint-Papoul 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 94 97 75 accueil@abbaye-saint-papoul.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Through this photographic exhibition, the artist invites the public on a sensitive and contemplative journey through the heart of the cathedral abbey’s cloister. These photographs are the result of a meticulous, artisanal photographic process carried out over several years, without retouching, allowing nature to reveal its own forms, expressions, and poetry.

The artist captures light as a form of sensitive expression, offering a fresh perspective on the living world. She has created a scenography to foster a harmonious dialogue between the works, the venue, and the visitor.

The exhibition is accompanied by several works from the “Voyage céleste” series, an invitation between earth and sky.

Opening reception on Friday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m.

July 25–September 1 in the Cloister.

Admission included with the abbey ticket.

L’événement EXPOSITION ART’BRES UN AUTRE REGARD SUR NOS AMIS LES ARBRES Saint-Papoul a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par