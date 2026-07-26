MEZZE PARTY Montpellier
jeudi 27 août 2026 · Montpellier
Informations pratiques
Montpellier
MEZZE PARTY
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 29 – 29 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-27
fin : 2026-08-27
Date(s) :
2026-08-27
Formule tapas & mezze à volonté (hors boissons) à 29 €, dans une ambiance festive et chaleureuse
Au programme ambiance musicale pour accompagner la soirée comme il se doit.
Jeudi 27 août Mezze Party
19h 23h
Formule tapas & mezze à volonté (hors boissons) à 29 €, dans une ambiance festive et chaleureuse
Au programme ambiance musicale pour accompagner la soirée comme il se doit.
Sur Réservation .
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 49 42 00 72
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : MEZZE PARTY
Tapas & mezze menu of your choice (excluding drinks) for 29 ?, in a warm and festive atmosphere
On the agenda: live music to set the right tone for the evening.
L’événement MEZZE PARTY Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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