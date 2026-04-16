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Michel OSSORGUINE Chabris

Michel OSSORGUINE Chabris

Michel OSSORGUINE Chabris samedi 9 mai 2026.

Adresse : Place Albert Boivin

Ville : 36210 Chabris

Département : Indre

Début : samedi 9 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 9 mai 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif : Gratuit

Chabris

Michel OSSORGUINE

Place Albert Boivin Chabris Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :
2026-05-09

Michel OSSORGUINE à Chabris 1940-1942
Conférence animée par Jean-Luc STIVER à la Médiathèque de Chabris à 10h. Michel Ossorguine à Chabris 1940-1942 . Sur inscription au 02 54 40 39 29.   .

Place Albert Boivin Chabris 36210 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 40 39 29 

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English :

Michel OSSORGUINE in Chabris 1940-1942

L’événement Michel OSSORGUINE Chabris a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par OT Chabris Pays de Bazelle

À voir aussi à Chabris (Indre)