Michel OSSORGUINE Chabris
Michel OSSORGUINE Chabris samedi 9 mai 2026.
Chabris
Michel OSSORGUINE
Place Albert Boivin Chabris Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-09
Date(s) :
2026-05-09
Michel OSSORGUINE à Chabris 1940-1942
Conférence animée par Jean-Luc STIVER à la Médiathèque de Chabris à 10h. Michel Ossorguine à Chabris 1940-1942 . Sur inscription au 02 54 40 39 29. .
Place Albert Boivin Chabris 36210 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 40 39 29
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English :
Michel OSSORGUINE in Chabris 1940-1942
L’événement Michel OSSORGUINE Chabris a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par OT Chabris Pays de Bazelle
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