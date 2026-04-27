MICHELE LAROQUE & KAD MERAD L’ÂGE BÊTE Montpellier
MICHELE LAROQUE & KAD MERAD L’ÂGE BÊTE Montpellier vendredi 11 décembre 2026.
Montpellier
MICHELE LAROQUE & KAD MERAD L’ÂGE BÊTE
2733 Avenue Albert Einstein Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 51 – 51 – 74 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-11
fin : 2026-12-11
Date(s) :
2026-12-11
Benoit et Claire viennent de se rencontrer, ils veulent vivre leur nouvelle histoire à fond, sans limites. Rebelles et libres, ils revendiquent leur amour pour le sexe, l’alcool et le foot ce sont les nouveaux soixantenaires. Ils refusent de se laisser enfermer par l’âge. Malgré leurs habitudes bien ancrées, ils veulent continuer à vivre comme des jeunes et s’éclater.
Benoit et Claire viennent de se rencontrer, ils veulent vivre leur nouvelle histoire à fond, sans limites. Rebelles et libres, ils revendiquent leur amour pour le sexe, l’alcool et le foot ce sont les nouveaux soixantenaires. Ils refusent de se laisser enfermer par l’âge. Malgré leurs habitudes bien ancrées, ils veulent continuer à vivre comme des jeunes et s’éclater. Bienvenue dans leur âge bête .
Réservation place pmr
julie@adamconcerts.com .
2733 Avenue Albert Einstein Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
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English :
Benoit and Claire have just met, and they want to live their new relationship to the full, with no limits. Rebellious and free, they claim their love of sex, alcohol and soccer: they are the new sixty-somethings. They refuse to let age get in the way. Despite their well-established habits, they still want to live like young people and have fun.
L’événement MICHELE LAROQUE & KAD MERAD L’ÂGE BÊTE Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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