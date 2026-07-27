MIDISCOPE CINÉMA PLEIN AIR ET POÉSIE SIGNÉE NaviCanal Avignonet-Lauragais

Informations pratiques

Avignonet-Lauragais

MIDISCOPE CINÉMA PLEIN AIR ET POÉSIE SIGNÉE

NaviCanal CAPITAINERIE Avignonet-Lauragais Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-05

fin : 2026-09-05

Date(s) :

2026-09-05

Une soirée culturelle sous les étoiles mêlant cinéma de plein air et poésie signée autour du film emblématique L’Atalante .

Au bord du Canal du Midi, laissez-vous porter par une soirée placée sous le signe du cinéma et de la poésie. Vous découvrirez L’Atalante , film emblématique réalisé par Jean Vigo, dans une ambiance de projection en plein air propice à la contemplation et au partage.

Entre patrimoine, culture et douceur d’une soirée de fin d’été, vous profiterez d’un moment convivial dans un cadre naturel apprécié des promeneurs et des amoureux du canal. La présence d’une poésie signée apporte une dimension artistique supplémentaire à cette rencontre culturelle accessible au plus grand nombre.

Rendez-vous samedi 5 septembre 2026 à 20h45 à l’Aire de Port-Lauragais, côté lac, pour vivre cette expérience cinématographique en plein air. .

NaviCanal CAPITAINERIE Avignonet-Lauragais 31290 Haute-Garonne Occitanie slapstick.prod@aol.fr

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English :

A cultural evening under the stars combining an outdoor movie screening and a poetry reading inspired by the iconic film %AB L’Atalante %BB.

L’événement MIDISCOPE CINÉMA PLEIN AIR ET POÉSIE SIGNÉE Avignonet-Lauragais a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE