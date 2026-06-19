Minute Papillon, une aventure d’objet poétique et musicale La BAM Metz

Informations pratiques

Metz

Minute Papillon, une aventure d’objet poétique et musicale

La BAM Boulevard d’Alsace Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2027-01-16 15:00:00

fin : 2027-01-16 15:50:00

Date(s) :

2027-01-16

En lisière de forêt, l’automne s’achève, et les animaux se préparent à l’hiver. Tous ? Pas Sylvestre, jeune écureuil trop pressé, qui précipite la saison et sème le chaos. Impatient, toujours ailleurs, il fuit le présent, rêvant d’un futur idéal ou d’un passé embelli. À ses côtés, Olga, sociable et attentive, vit l’instant mais peine à trouver sa place pour l’hiver. Leur rencontre, entre quiproquos et chansons, les pousse à faire un pas de côté Et si on s’arrêtait un instant, une minute papillon ? . Ce spectacle drôle et poétique, entre fable musicale et jeu scénique, interroge notre rapport au temps et à l’espace. Face au public, une armoire-cube se transforme en forêt vivante, où s’inventent terriers, nids et histoires secrètes. Entre bois automnal et intérieurs douillets rappelant les greniers d’enfance, Minute Papillon invite à redécouvrir, avec des yeux d’enfant, la magie des petits riens et l’art de trouver sa place.

Style conte musical

Public dès 6 ansTout public

10 .

La BAM Boulevard d’Alsace Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

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English :

On the edge of the forest, fall is coming to an end, and the animals are getting ready for winter. All of them? Not Sylvestre, a young squirrel in too much of a hurry, who rushes through the season and even causes chaos. Impatient and always elsewhere, he flees the present, dreaming of an ideal future or a romanticized past. By his side, Olga—sociable and attentive—lives in the moment but struggles to find her place for the winter. Their encounter, amid misunderstandings and songs, prompts them to take a step aside: %AB “What if we stopped for a moment—a fleeting minute?” %BB. This funny and poetic show, a blend of musical fable and theatrical performance, explores our relationship with time and space. Facing the audience, a cube-shaped wardrobe transforms into a living forest, where burrows, nests, and secret stories come to life. Set against a backdrop of autumnal woods and cozy interiors reminiscent of childhood attics, *Minute Papillon* invites us to rediscover, through the eyes of a child, the magic of little things and the art of finding one’s place.

Genre: musical fairy tale

Audience: ages 6 and up

L’événement Minute Papillon, une aventure d’objet poétique et musicale Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-06-19 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ