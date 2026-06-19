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Minute Papillon, une aventure d’objet poétique et musicale La BAM Metz

samedi 16 janvier 2027 · La BAM · Metz

Minute Papillon, une aventure d’objet poétique et musicale La BAM Metz

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 16 janvier 2027
Fin
samedi 16 janvier 2027
Heure de début
15:00:00
Lieu
La BAM
Adresse
Boulevard d'Alsace
Ville
57000 Metz
Département
Moselle
Tarif
10 Tarif de base plein tarif

Metz

Minute Papillon, une aventure d’objet poétique et musicale

La BAM Boulevard d’Alsace Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2027-01-16 15:00:00
fin : 2027-01-16 15:50:00

Date(s) :
2027-01-16

En lisière de forêt, l’automne s’achève, et les animaux se préparent à l’hiver. Tous ? Pas Sylvestre, jeune écureuil trop pressé, qui précipite la saison et sème le chaos. Impatient, toujours ailleurs, il fuit le présent, rêvant d’un futur idéal ou d’un passé embelli. À ses côtés, Olga, sociable et attentive, vit l’instant mais peine à trouver sa place pour l’hiver. Leur rencontre, entre quiproquos et chansons, les pousse à faire un pas de côté Et si on s’arrêtait un instant, une minute papillon ? . Ce spectacle drôle et poétique, entre fable musicale et jeu scénique, interroge notre rapport au temps et à l’espace. Face au public, une armoire-cube se transforme en forêt vivante, où s’inventent terriers, nids et histoires secrètes. Entre bois automnal et intérieurs douillets rappelant les greniers d’enfance, Minute Papillon invite à redécouvrir, avec des yeux d’enfant, la magie des petits riens et l’art de trouver sa place.

Style conte musical

Public dès 6 ansTout public
10  .

La BAM Boulevard d’Alsace Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

On the edge of the forest, fall is coming to an end, and the animals are getting ready for winter. All of them? Not Sylvestre, a young squirrel in too much of a hurry, who rushes through the season and even causes chaos. Impatient and always elsewhere, he flees the present, dreaming of an ideal future or a romanticized past. By his side, Olga—sociable and attentive—lives in the moment but struggles to find her place for the winter. Their encounter, amid misunderstandings and songs, prompts them to take a step aside: %AB “What if we stopped for a moment—a fleeting minute?” %BB. This funny and poetic show, a blend of musical fable and theatrical performance, explores our relationship with time and space. Facing the audience, a cube-shaped wardrobe transforms into a living forest, where burrows, nests, and secret stories come to life. Set against a backdrop of autumnal woods and cozy interiors reminiscent of childhood attics, *Minute Papillon* invites us to rediscover, through the eyes of a child, the magic of little things and the art of finding one’s place.

Genre: musical fairy tale

Audience: ages 6 and up

L’événement Minute Papillon, une aventure d’objet poétique et musicale Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-06-19 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ

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