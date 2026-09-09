MM Festival 2026 Petit-déjeuner Bach | Lendemain de fête Muséum d’Histoire naturelle (bibliothèque) La Rochelle

Informations pratiques

La Rochelle

MM Festival 2026 Petit-déjeuner Bach | Lendemain de fête

Muséum d’Histoire naturelle (bibliothèque) 28 Rue Albert 1er La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit -18ans

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-04 11:00:00

fin : 2026-10-04

Date(s) :

2026-10-04

L’ensemble il Convito fête ses 10 ans avec un fil rouge consacré au cœur de son répertoire, Johann Sebastian Bach, et propose tout au long du festival plusieurs rencontres et concerts en hommage à ce compositeur cher à son cœur.

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Muséum d’Histoire naturelle (bibliothèque) 28 Rue Albert 1er La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

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English :

The ensemble Il Convito is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a theme centered on the heart of its repertoire, Johann Sebastian Bach, and will be offering several events and concerts throughout the festival in tribute to this composer who is so dear to its heart.

L’événement MM Festival 2026 Petit-déjeuner Bach | Lendemain de fête La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle