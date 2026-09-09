MM Festival 2026 Petit-déjeuner Bach | Lendemain de fête Muséum d’Histoire naturelle (bibliothèque) La Rochelle
dimanche 4 octobre 2026 · Muséum d'Histoire naturelle (bibliothèque) · La Rochelle
Informations pratiques
La Rochelle
MM Festival 2026 Petit-déjeuner Bach | Lendemain de fête
Muséum d’Histoire naturelle (bibliothèque) 28 Rue Albert 1er La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit -18ans
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-04 11:00:00
fin : 2026-10-04
Date(s) :
2026-10-04
L’ensemble il Convito fête ses 10 ans avec un fil rouge consacré au cœur de son répertoire, Johann Sebastian Bach, et propose tout au long du festival plusieurs rencontres et concerts en hommage à ce compositeur cher à son cœur.
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Muséum d’Histoire naturelle (bibliothèque) 28 Rue Albert 1er La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
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English :
The ensemble Il Convito is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a theme centered on the heart of its repertoire, Johann Sebastian Bach, and will be offering several events and concerts throughout the festival in tribute to this composer who is so dear to its heart.
L’événement MM Festival 2026 Petit-déjeuner Bach | Lendemain de fête La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle
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