MUSIQUES DU MONDE Saint-Cyprien vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Rue Emile Zola Saint-Cyprien Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Début : 2026-05-29 21:00:00
fin : 2026-05-29 22:30:00
2026-05-29
Vendredi 29 mai 2026 21h00- 22h30 Yellow Moon offre un voyage musical à travers la chanson Pop Française, de Lavilliers à Bashung, de Biolay à Sanson, de Barbara à Stéphane Eicher. Les arrangements simples et raffinés mettent l…
Rue Emile Zola Saint-Cyprien 66750 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 01 33
English :
WORLD MUSIC
Friday, May 29, 2026: 9:00-10:30 pm: Yellow Moon offers a musical journey through French Pop chanson, from Lavilliers to Bashung, Biolay to Sanson, Barbara to Stéphane Eicher. The simple, refined arrangements highlight the…
