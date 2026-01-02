MUSIQUES DU MONDE Saint-Cyprien

MUSIQUES DU MONDE

Rue Emile Zola Saint-Cyprien Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-05-29 21:00:00

fin : 2026-05-29 22:30:00

2026-05-29

Vendredi 29 mai 2026 21h00- 22h30 Yellow Moon offre un voyage musical à travers la chanson Pop Française, de Lavilliers à Bashung, de Biolay à Sanson, de Barbara à Stéphane Eicher. Les arrangements simples et raffinés mettent l…

Rue Emile Zola Saint-Cyprien 66750 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 01 33

English :

WORLD MUSIC

Friday, May 29, 2026: 9:00-10:30 pm: Yellow Moon offers a musical journey through French Pop chanson, from Lavilliers to Bashung, Biolay to Sanson, Barbara to Stéphane Eicher. The simple, refined arrangements highlight the…

