Chilhac

Müth

Chilhac Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-09 14:30:00

fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

c’est la fête à Helmouht!

Bar, coin détente, concert Dj Set, exposants, jeux en bois, restauration par un goût de liberté, créateurs/créatrices.

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Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 43 98 67 78 helmouthassociation@gmail.com

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English :

it’s party time at Helmouht!

Bar, relaxation area, Dj Set concert, exhibitors, wooden games, catering by a taste of freedom, creators.

L’événement Müth Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier