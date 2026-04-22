Müth Chilhac
Müth Chilhac samedi 9 mai 2026.
Chilhac
Müth
Chilhac Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09 14:30:00
fin : 2026-05-09
Date(s) :
2026-05-09
c’est la fête à Helmouht!
Bar, coin détente, concert Dj Set, exposants, jeux en bois, restauration par un goût de liberté, créateurs/créatrices.
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Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 43 98 67 78 helmouthassociation@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
it’s party time at Helmouht!
Bar, relaxation area, Dj Set concert, exhibitors, wooden games, catering by a taste of freedom, creators.
L’événement Müth Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier
À voir aussi à Chilhac (Haute-Loire)
- DO-IN et Shiatsu Bien être Chilhac 13 mai 2026
- Autour des tours, parking de la fontaine, Chilhac 28 juin 2026
- Marchés d’été Chilhac 2 juillet 2026