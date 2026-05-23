Night Party Soirée & Dîner Latino La Ferté-Vidame
Night Party Soirée & Dîner Latino La Ferté-Vidame samedi 13 juin 2026.
La Ferté-Vidame
Night Party Soirée & Dîner Latino
1 Route de la Lande La Ferté-Vidame Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-13 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
Le Camping des Abrias du Perche vous convie à une soirée Latino. Vous voulez commencer la Bachata et la Salsa ? C’est votre moment ! Cours de danse et repas au programme ! Soirée animée par Charly.
Le Camping des Abrias du Perche vous convie à une soirée Latino. Vous voulez commencer la Bachata et la Salsa ? C’est votre moment ! Cours de danse et repas au programme ! Soirée animée par Charly. .
1 Route de la Lande La Ferté-Vidame 28340 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 37 64 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Camping des Abrias du Perche invites you to a Latino evening. Want to start Bachata and Salsa? Now’s your chance! Dance lessons and meal on the program! Hosted by Charly.
L’événement Night Party Soirée & Dîner Latino La Ferté-Vidame a été mis à jour le 2026-05-23 par OTs DU PERCHE
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