Obidaya + The Strugglers, Le Tamanoir, Gennevilliers

Informations pratiques

Obidaya + The Strugglers Samedi 12 décembre, 20h30 Le Tamanoir Hauts-de-Seine

Prévente : Tarif plein : 15€ – Tarif réduit : 12€*

Sur place : Tarif plein : 18€ – Tarif réduit : 15€*

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-12-12T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-12-12T23:50:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-12-12T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-12-12T23:50:00+01:00

The Strugglers

The Strugglers distille un roots-rock-reggae engagé, dans un esprit qui rappelle la scène reggae anglaise de la fin des années 1970 avec des groupes comme Steel Pulse, où punks et Jamaïcains se côtoyaient en de « Punky Reggae Party ». Une musique qui n’en demeure pas moins pour autant bien actuelle, résolument authentique, militante et chaleureuse, à l’énergie rock, aux vibrations roots, ouvert à de multiples influences, au service d’un message universel profondément humaniste, que l’on retrouve dans leur nouvel EP Friend To Friend, enregistré en partie au SoulNurse Studio des Ligérians qui produisent également la McAnuff Family.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiKV_0Ic0ZM&source_ve_path=OTY3MTQ&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.letamanoir.com%2F

Obidaya

Puisant à la source du reggae, porté par un quatuor vocal original, composé d’Eliès, Loïc Paulin, chanteur de Mystical Faya, Uncle Raph guitariste et choriste de Marcus Gad et I-Fi toaster du label BAT records, Obidaya signe son grand retour avec un nouvel album New Chapter, toujours profondément ancré dans un reggae spirituel et intemporel. Un univers sonore rare où s’entremêlent clavinet, section cuivres et percussions Nyabinghi où s’unissent mélodies mystiques et messages conscients, à travers des harmonies vocales sublimes dans la lignée de groupes légendaires comme The Abyssinians ou The Gladiators.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCrO7a8k1uY&source_ve_path=OTY3MTQ&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.letamanoir.com%2F

Le Tamanoir 27 avenue Lucette Mazalaigue 92230 Gennevilliers Gennevilliers 92230 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France 0147980363 http://www.letamanoir.com/ https://www.facebook.com/letamanoir/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.letamanoir.com/agenda/180-Obidaya-The-Strugglers »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « The Strugglers », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « The Same issu de l’EP « Friend To Friend »nhttps://linktr.ee/thestrugglersnnCredits :nRu00e9alisation : Stu00e9phane LethuilliernMixage : Cyrille HaudebaultnMaster : Benoit Lepetit u00e0 Studio PickupnParoles : Clu00e9ment LarpentnComposition : Augustin Douillet, Patrice Wallet, Stephane Lethuillier, Kevin Diboine, Cyrille Haudebault, Guillaume RossignolnProduction : Skank N Prod », « type »: « video », « title »: « The Strugglers – The Same », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/WiKV_0Ic0ZM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiKV_0Ic0ZM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh8XAWZMkY_0Og0LhwzOdBQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiKV_0Ic0ZM&source_ve_path=OTY3MTQ&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.letamanoir.com%2F »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Obidayamusic », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Album New Chapter available : https://music.imusician.pro/a/3kEc-lqF/nBANDCAMP : https://obidaya.bandcamp.com/nnTune from the 2nd album of Obidaya, NEW CHAPTER (2025, Natural Prod)nnFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/obidayamusic/nInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/obidayamusic/nTiktok : https://www.tiktok.com/@obidayamusicnSpotify : https://open.spotify.com/intl-fr/artist/3OnPiAvW6ksUtrskTfAIWw?si=oVhiU8psRS6bVcjPNqLuwAnnLEAD vocal : Sylvain « I Fi » IsserlisnBack vocals : Lou00efc Paulin, Raphau00ebl Baldy, Eliu00e8s Eddau00efkranBass : Julien « Ju00e9sus » CalcadonDrum ; Erwan MorissenLead Guitar : Martin GreniernSkank Guitar : Raphau00ebl BaldynPiano : Charles DureaunOrgan B3 : Franu00e7ois LananSaxophone : Nou00e9 MoureauxnTrumpet : Didier BoletnTrombone : Jeff QuellecnnMixed by Clu00e9ment « Tamal » Thouard (Studio la Kapsule)nMastered By Alexis Bardinet (Globe audio mastering)nnLyricsnnWhat may be dem purpose ? (Ouuh !)nrWhat may be their aim ?rnWonder why they act so (Act so)nrReally what a shame (Really what a shame)nrnCome mek we talk about Love, they wouldn’t darenrThen we talk about Life, but they don’t carenrThear we talk about space, still they won’t sparenrAnd about food and water, they just won’t sharennrWhat may be dem purpose ? (Ouuh !)nrWhat may be their aim ?rnWonder why they act so (Act so)rnReally what a shame (Really what a shame)nrnWhile should take some, and leave somernTake a little and then you give somernTake some and leave somernGive a little a then you take somerSoon your seeds might be plentyrnAnd that’s why we a familynrSo sit down and check it now…nrnWhat may be dem purpose ? (Ouuh !)rnWhat may be their aim ?rnWonder why they act so (Act so)nrReally what a shame (Really what a shame)nnrReally what a shamernReally what a shamenr(Really what a shame) We talk about Love, but they don’t carenr(Really what a shame) We talk about Life, but they don’t darern(Really what a shame) We talk about Food and Water, but they don’t sharern(Really what a shame) Talk about Love, and nah they just don’t sparern(Really what a shame) And make we sing dem just won’t care at allrn(Really what a shame) So Natty come and sing another time aroundrn(Really what a shame)nr(Really what a shame) », « type »: « video », « title »: « OBIDAYA – What May Be (Their Purpose) – Official Video », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iCrO7a8k1uY/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCrO7a8k1uY », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-cWEs7nlUs05rud4LUcMgw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCrO7a8k1uY&source_ve_path=OTY3MTQ&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.letamanoir.com%2F »}] Le Tamanoir, lieu dédié aux musiques du monde actuel, propose une programmation éclectique, originale et métissée. Métro Ligne 13 Les Courtilles puis 5 min à pied

Reggae reggae