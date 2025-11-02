Patou Trail

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-06-19

fin : 2026-06-21

Date(s) :

2026-06-19

Le Patou Trail, ce sont trois jours de courses et de passion pour le trail en montagne, à Saint Lary Soulan, village emblématique de la Vallée d’Aure.

Au cours du weekend, nous vous proposons différents formats de course permettant une ouverture à un large panel de participants, mais toujours avec les priorités qui nous sont chères parcours soigneusement choisis, balisage et ravitaillements de qualité, organisation authentique et découverte de notre territoire (paysages préservés, points de vue, traversées de villages, etc.).

Le Patou Trail c’est aussi une organisation locale par le club d’athlétisme de la vallée qui s’entoure pour l’occasion d’une centaine de bénévoles et un évènement qui permet de fédérer et faire vivre le club tout au long de l’année.

Programmation à venir.

Toutes les infos et inscriptions https://www.patoutrailsaintlary.com/ .

English :

The Patou Trail is three days of racing and passion for trail running in the mountains, in Saint Lary Soulan, the emblematic village of the Vallée d’Aure.

Over the course of the weekend, we’ll be offering a range of race formats to cater for a broad spectrum of participants, but always with the priorities we hold dear: carefully chosen routes, quality signposting and refreshments, authentic organization and discovery of our region (unspoilt landscapes, viewpoints, village crossings, etc.).

The Patou Trail is also a local event organized by the valley?s athletics club, with a hundred or so volunteers on hand for the occasion, and an event that brings the club together and keeps it going throughout the year.

Program to follow.

German :

Der Patou Trail, das sind drei Tage voller Rennen und Leidenschaft für den Trail in den Bergen, in Saint Lary Soulan, einem symbolträchtigen Dorf im Aure-Tal.

Im Laufe des Wochenendes bieten wir Ihnen verschiedene Laufformate an, die eine Öffnung für ein breites Teilnehmerfeld ermöglichen, aber immer mit den Prioritäten, die uns am Herzen liegen: sorgfältig ausgewählte Strecken, hochwertige Markierungen und Verpflegungsstellen, authentische Organisation und Entdeckung unserer Region (geschützte Landschaften, Aussichtspunkte, Durchquerung von Dörfern usw.).

Der Patou Trail ist auch eine lokale Veranstaltung, die vom Leichtathletikverein des Tals organisiert wird, der sich zu diesem Anlass mit etwa 100 Freiwilligen umgibt, und eine Veranstaltung, die es ermöglicht, den Verein das ganze Jahr über zu vereinen und am Leben zu erhalten.

Weitere Informationen folgen.

Italiano :

Il Patou Trail è una tre giorni di corse e passione per il trail running in montagna, a Saint Lary Soulan, un villaggio emblematico della Vallée d’Aure.

Nel corso del fine settimana, proporremo diversi formati di gara per soddisfare un’ampia gamma di partecipanti, ma sempre nel rispetto delle nostre priorità: percorsi scelti con cura, segnaletica e ristori di qualità, organizzazione autentica e scoperta della nostra regione (paesaggi incontaminati, punti panoramici, attraversamenti di villaggi…).

Il Sentiero Patou è organizzato a livello locale anche dalla società di atletica della valle, che conta un centinaio di volontari per l’occasione, ed è un evento che riunisce la società e la mantiene in vita per tutto l’anno.

Programma da seguire.

Espanol :

El Patou Trail son tres días de carreras y pasión por el trail running en las montañas de Saint Lary Soulan, el pueblo emblemático del Valle de Aure.

A lo largo del fin de semana, propondremos diferentes formatos de carrera para responder a un amplio abanico de participantes, pero siempre respetando nuestras prioridades: recorridos elegidos con esmero, señalización y avituallamiento de calidad, organización auténtica y descubrimiento de nuestra región (paisajes vírgenes, miradores, travesías de pueblos, etc.).

El Patou Trail también está organizado localmente por el club de atletismo del valle, que cuenta con un centenar de voluntarios para la ocasión, y es un acontecimiento que une al club y lo mantiene activo durante todo el año.

Programa a continuación.

