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Piscine Les Tritons Hardelot Neufchâtel-Hardelot

Piscine Les Tritons Hardelot Neufchâtel-Hardelot mercredi 1 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Boulevard de la Mer Digue Nord

Ville : 62152 Neufchâtel-Hardelot

Département : Pas-de-Calais

Début : mercredi 1 juillet 2026

Fin : lundi 31 août 2026

Tarif :

Neufchâtel-Hardelot

Piscine Les Tritons Hardelot

Boulevard de la Mer Digue Nord Neufchâtel-Hardelot Pas-de-Calais

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-01
fin : 2026-08-31

Date(s) :
2026-07-01

Ouvert en juillet août du lundi au samedi
A partir de 5 ans
cours sur réservation 06.52.68.95.97   .

Boulevard de la Mer Digue Nord Neufchâtel-Hardelot 62152 Pas-de-Calais Hauts-de-France +33 6 52 68 95 97 

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English :

L’événement Piscine Les Tritons Hardelot Neufchâtel-Hardelot a été mis à jour le 2025-05-15 par Hardelot

À voir aussi à Neufchâtel-Hardelot (Pas-de-Calais)