Piscine Les Tritons Hardelot Neufchâtel-Hardelot
Piscine Les Tritons Hardelot Neufchâtel-Hardelot mercredi 1 juillet 2026.
Neufchâtel-Hardelot
Piscine Les Tritons Hardelot
Boulevard de la Mer Digue Nord Neufchâtel-Hardelot Pas-de-Calais
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-01
fin : 2026-08-31
Date(s) :
2026-07-01
Ouvert en juillet août du lundi au samedi
A partir de 5 ans
cours sur réservation 06.52.68.95.97 .
Boulevard de la Mer Digue Nord Neufchâtel-Hardelot 62152 Pas-de-Calais Hauts-de-France +33 6 52 68 95 97
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Piscine Les Tritons Hardelot Neufchâtel-Hardelot a été mis à jour le 2025-05-15 par Hardelot
À voir aussi à Neufchâtel-Hardelot (Pas-de-Calais)
- Exposition d’Aliette Duroyon Galerie Oyat Neufchâtel-Hardelot 30 avril 2026
- Exposition Galerie Dupuis Daniel Castan et Laurent Marie Neufchâtel-Hardelot 1 mai 2026
- L’héroïque bataille Neufchâtel-Hardelot 23 mai 2026
- Exposition Galerie Dupuis Victor Spahn Neufchâtel-Hardelot 1 juin 2026
- Exposition Galerie Dupuis Pierrick Tual en partenariat avec Jazz Opale Festival Neufchâtel-Hardelot 8 juin 2026