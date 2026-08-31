Préliminaires, pénétration, orgasmes ? Espace culturel Le Nantholia Nantheuil
jeudi 8 avril 2027 · Espace culturel Le Nantholia · Nantheuil
Informations pratiques
Nantheuil
Préliminaires, pénétration, orgasmes ?
Espace culturel Le Nantholia 203 Allée des Loisirs Nantheuil Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-04-08 20:30:00
fin : 2027-04-08 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2027-04-08
One woman show.
Avec ce spectacle, Claire retombe avec humour et douceur dans une adolescence fragilisée par des stéréotypes, puis déroule les évidences d’une sexualité qu’elle a mis longtemps à interroger. Dès 14 ans.
One woman show.
Avec ce spectacle, Claire retombe avec humour et douceur dans une adolescence fragilisée par des stéréotypes, puis déroule les évidences d’une sexualité qu’elle a mis longtemps à interroger. Dès 14 ans. .
Espace culturel Le Nantholia 203 Allée des Loisirs Nantheuil 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 55 12 50 bit.thiviers@perigord-limousin.fr
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English : Préliminaires, pénétration, orgasmes ?
One-Woman Show.
In this show, Claire takes a humorous and gentle look back at her adolescence—a time made fragile by stereotypes—and then explores the realities of a sexuality she spent a long time questioning. Ages 14 and up.
L’événement Préliminaires, pénétration, orgasmes ? Nantheuil a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par Isle-Auvézère
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