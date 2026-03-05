PRINTEMPS DU CINÉMA Nogent-le-Rotrou

PRINTEMPS DU CINÉMA

PRINTEMPS DU CINÉMA Nogent-le-Rotrou dimanche 22 mars 2026.

PRINTEMPS DU CINÉMA

26 Place du 11 Août Nogent-le-Rotrou Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-22
fin : 2026-03-24

Date(s) :
2026-03-22

PRINTEMPS DU CINÉMA.
Du 22 au 24 mars, c’est le retour du Printemps Du Cinéma !
Pendant 3 jours, profitez du tarif exceptionnel de 5€ la séance seulement !
PRINTEMPS DU CINÉMA.
Du 22 au 24 mars, c’est le retour du Printemps Du Cinéma !
Pendant 3 jours, profitez du tarif exceptionnel de 5€ la séance seulement !   .

26 Place du 11 Août Nogent-le-Rotrou 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

PRINTEMPS DU CINÉMA.
From March 22 to 24, Printemps Du Cinéma returns!
For 3 days, take advantage of the exceptional rate of only 5? per screening!

L’événement PRINTEMPS DU CINÉMA Nogent-le-Rotrou a été mis à jour le 2026-03-03 par OTs DU PERCHE