PRINTEMPS DU CINÉMA Nogent-le-Rotrou

PRINTEMPS DU CINÉMA

26 Place du 11 Août Nogent-le-Rotrou Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-22

fin : 2026-03-24

Date(s) :

2026-03-22

PRINTEMPS DU CINÉMA.

Du 22 au 24 mars, c’est le retour du Printemps Du Cinéma !

Pendant 3 jours, profitez du tarif exceptionnel de 5€ la séance seulement !

26 Place du 11 Août Nogent-le-Rotrou 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire

English :

PRINTEMPS DU CINÉMA.

From March 22 to 24, Printemps Du Cinéma returns!

For 3 days, take advantage of the exceptional rate of only 5? per screening!

