PRINTEMPS DU CINÉMA Nogent-le-Rotrou dimanche 22 mars 2026.
26 Place du 11 Août Nogent-le-Rotrou Eure-et-Loir
Début : 2026-03-22
fin : 2026-03-24
2026-03-22
Du 22 au 24 mars, c’est le retour du Printemps Du Cinéma !
Pendant 3 jours, profitez du tarif exceptionnel de 5€ la séance seulement !
Du 22 au 24 mars, c’est le retour du Printemps Du Cinéma !
Pendant 3 jours, profitez du tarif exceptionnel de 5€ la séance seulement ! .
26 Place du 11 Août Nogent-le-Rotrou 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire
English :
From March 22 to 24, Printemps Du Cinéma returns!
For 3 days, take advantage of the exceptional rate of only 5? per screening!
