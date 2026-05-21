Projection de film ancien Nant
Projection de film ancien Nant samedi 4 juillet 2026.
Nant
Projection de film ancien
Nant Aveyron
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-04
fin : 2026-07-04
Date(s) :
2026-07-04
Projection d’un film ancien en 16mm avec bobines.
Détails du film projeté à venir
A 20h30, à St-Michel de Rouviac .
Nant 12230 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 83 47 63 14
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Screening of an old 16mm film with reels.
L’événement Projection de film ancien Nant a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)
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