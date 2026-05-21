Nant

Projection de film ancien

Nant Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-04

fin : 2026-07-04

Date(s) :

2026-07-04

Projection d’un film ancien en 16mm avec bobines.

Détails du film projeté à venir

A 20h30, à St-Michel de Rouviac .

Nant 12230 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 83 47 63 14

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Screening of an old 16mm film with reels.

L’événement Projection de film ancien Nant a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)