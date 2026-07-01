UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Putanges-le-Lac

Qi gong à la maison, Chez Magalie, Putanges-le-Lac

jeudi 16 juillet 2026 · Chez Magalie · Putanges-le-Lac

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 16 juillet 2026
Fin
jeudi 16 juillet 2026
Lieu
Chez Magalie
Adresse
266 impasse de la Rabustière, La Forêt-Auvray
Ville
61210 Putanges-le-Lac
Département
Orne
Tarif
Participation libre

Qi gong à la maison Jeudi 16 juillet, 10h00 Chez Magalie Orne

Participation libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-16T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-16T11:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-16T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-16T11:30:00+02:00

Chez Magalie 266 impasse de la Rabustière, La Forêt-Auvray Putanges-le-Lac 61210 Orne Normandie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « margueritemagalie@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 09 53 35 97 75 »}]
Séance de Qi gong au jardin (selon conditions météorologiques) avec Jean-François Prokop, professeur certifié (https://www.energiewudang.com). Initié ou débutant, venez partager ce moment de détente.

À voir aussi à Putanges-le-Lac (Orne)