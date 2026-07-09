Informations pratiques

Fillols

RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE FORESTIERE VERS LE BALCON DU COGULLO

Fillols Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-28 14:30:00

fin : 2026-08-28 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-28

Boucle sur les balcons du Cogùllo au-dessus du typique village catalan de Fillols, à la découverte de très beaux paysages et d’une végétation riche en variétés et en senteurs. Au hasard d’un virage peut-être aurons-nous le bonheur d’apercevoir quelque isard ou le survol d’un rapace planant à la recherche de sa nourriture.

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Fillols 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44

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English :

A loop hike along the Cog%F9llo balconies above the traditional Catalan village of Fillols, %E0 where you’ll discover stunning landscapes and vegetation rich in variety and fragrance. As we round a bend, we might be lucky enough to spot a chamois or see a bird of prey soaring overhead in search of food.

L’événement RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE FORESTIERE VERS LE BALCON DU COGULLO Fillols a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO