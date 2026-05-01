Saint-Quirin

Rando Moselle escape game

rue du Stade Village de la randonnée Saint-Quirin Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi Lundi 2026-05-25 13:00:00

fin : 2026-05-25 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-25

Âge à partir de 10 ans. Constituez votre équipe pour décoder et résoudre la mission Sabotage , un escape-game en forêt. Vous rejoindrez à pied le lieu d’animation où le maître de jeu vous initiera et vous guidera. Inscription préalable obligatoire, à l’office de tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud ou sur internet, par équipe de 2 à 6 participants (une équipe peut être constituée de personnes inscrites individuellement ou d’un groupe de 6 personnes). Les mineurs doivent être accompagnés par un adulte. Il y a un trajet à faire à pied avant d’entamer le jeu (30min de trajet + environ 1h15 de jeu+ 30 min de trajet retour) environ 2km de marche. Les billets sont non échangeables, non remboursables. Départs échelonnés de 13h00 à 16h30, tous les 15 minutes. Les chiens ne sont pas autorisés.

.Tout public

0 .

rue du Stade Village de la randonnée Saint-Quirin 57560 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 11 82 contact@tourisme-sarrebourg.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Age: 10 and over. Put your team together to decode and solve the Sabotage mission, an escape-game in the forest. You’ll walk to the venue, where the game master will introduce and guide you. Prior registration required, at the Sarrebourg Moselle Sud tourist office or online, for teams of 2 to 6 participants (a team can be made up of people registered individually or a group of 6). Minors must be accompanied by an adult. There is a walk before the game (30min walk + approx. 1h15 game + 30min return) approx. 2km walk. Tickets are non-exchangeable and non-refundable. Staggered departures from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm, every 15 minutes. Dogs are not allowed.

.

L’événement Rando Moselle escape game Saint-Quirin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG