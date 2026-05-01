Saint-Quirin

Rando Moselle rando cyanotype

Rue du Stade Village de la randonnée Saint-Quirin Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi Lundi 2026-05-25 13:30:00

fin : 2026-05-25 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-25

Petite balade ( 3km 3h) durant laquelle vous serez invités à ramasser des végétaux pour réaliser en fin de randonnée, votre œuvre à la manière de la célèbre botaniste anglaise Anna Atkins. Vous serez alors initiés et plongés dans le monde merveilleux du cyanotype Le Bleu est Roi ! Prévoir petit contenant pour collecter des végétaux (sac ou panier), un appareil photo ou téléphone. Accompagné par le club photo SNCF de Sarrebourg. Le port de bonnes chaussures est recommandé. Les chiens ne sont pas autorisés. Inscriptions à l’office de tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud ou sur internet. Billet non échangeable non remboursableTout public

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Rue du Stade Village de la randonnée Saint-Quirin 57560 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 11 82 contact@tourisme-sarrebourg.fr

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English :

A short walk (3km 3h) during which you’ll be invited to collect plants and, at the end of the walk, create your own work in the style of the famous English botanist Anna Atkins. You’ll be introduced to the wonderful world of cyanotype: Blue is King! Bring a small container for collecting plants (bag or basket), a camera or phone. Accompanied by the Sarrebourg SNCF Photo Club. Good shoes are recommended. Dogs are not allowed. Registration at the Sarrebourg Moselle Sud tourist office or online. Ticket non-exchangeable non-refundable

L’événement Rando Moselle rando cyanotype Saint-Quirin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG