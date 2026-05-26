Rando photo Maison du Patrimoine Saint-Lary-Soulan

Saint-Lary-Soulan

Rando photo

Maison du Patrimoine 41 Rue Vincent Mir Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-17 14:00:00

fin : 2026-06-17 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-17

Timothée Lebuhotel, accompagnateur en montagne et photographe vous propose une sortie en montagne permettant, sans contrainte, de progresser et de s’imprégner d’un lieu photogénique.

Le temps d’une balade, vous apprendrez à tester les différents réglages et points de vue.

Rendez-vous à la Maison du Patrimoine à 14h. Retour à 17h.

Prévoir un équipement adapté et de l’eau.

Atelier proposé par l’association Art Lab Eclore.

Prix 30€

10 personnes max, à partir de 12 ans .

Maison du Patrimoine 41 Rue Vincent Mir Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 42 20 08 31 artlabeclore@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Timothée Lebuhotel, mountain guide and photographer, offers you a mountain outing that allows you to make progress and immerse yourself in a photogenic place.

During the walk, you’ll learn how to test different settings and viewpoints.

Meet at the Maison du Patrimoine at 2pm. Return at 5pm.

Bring suitable equipment and water.

Workshop organized by Art Lab Eclore.

Price: 30?

L’événement Rando photo Saint-Lary-Soulan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par OT de St Lary|CDT65