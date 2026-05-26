Rando photo Maison du Patrimoine Saint-Lary-Soulan
Rando photo Maison du Patrimoine Saint-Lary-Soulan mercredi 17 juin 2026.
Saint-Lary-Soulan
Rando photo
Maison du Patrimoine 41 Rue Vincent Mir Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-17 14:00:00
fin : 2026-06-17 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-17
Timothée Lebuhotel, accompagnateur en montagne et photographe vous propose une sortie en montagne permettant, sans contrainte, de progresser et de s’imprégner d’un lieu photogénique.
Le temps d’une balade, vous apprendrez à tester les différents réglages et points de vue.
Rendez-vous à la Maison du Patrimoine à 14h. Retour à 17h.
Prévoir un équipement adapté et de l’eau.
Atelier proposé par l’association Art Lab Eclore.
Prix 30€
10 personnes max, à partir de 12 ans .
Maison du Patrimoine 41 Rue Vincent Mir Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 42 20 08 31 artlabeclore@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Timothée Lebuhotel, mountain guide and photographer, offers you a mountain outing that allows you to make progress and immerse yourself in a photogenic place.
During the walk, you’ll learn how to test different settings and viewpoints.
Meet at the Maison du Patrimoine at 2pm. Return at 5pm.
Bring suitable equipment and water.
Workshop organized by Art Lab Eclore.
Price: 30?
L’événement Rando photo Saint-Lary-Soulan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par OT de St Lary|CDT65
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