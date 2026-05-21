Nant

Rando Tripoux

Nant Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-02

fin : 2026-08-02

Date(s) :

2026-08-02

Balade commentée sur les communaux de St-Michel puis petit-déjeuner Aveyronnais aux tripoux ou petit-déjeuner traditionnel.

Balade commentée autour de St-Michel puis petit-déjeuner Aveyronnais aux tripous ou petit-déjeuner traditionnel suivi d’une animation pétanque.

RDV à 8h, à la ferme de Castelnau

Pré-inscription au 06.83.47.63.14 06.44.75.83.38 06.82.47.57.06 6 .

Nant 12230 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 83 47 63 14

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Guided tour of the St-Michel commons, followed by an Aveyronnais tripoux or traditional breakfast.

L’événement Rando Tripoux Nant a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)