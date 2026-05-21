Rando Tripoux Nant
Rando Tripoux Nant dimanche 2 août 2026.
Nant
Rando Tripoux
Nant Aveyron
Tarif : – – EUR
6
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-02
fin : 2026-08-02
Date(s) :
2026-08-02
Balade commentée sur les communaux de St-Michel puis petit-déjeuner Aveyronnais aux tripoux ou petit-déjeuner traditionnel.
Balade commentée autour de St-Michel puis petit-déjeuner Aveyronnais aux tripous ou petit-déjeuner traditionnel suivi d’une animation pétanque.
RDV à 8h, à la ferme de Castelnau
Pré-inscription au 06.83.47.63.14 06.44.75.83.38 06.82.47.57.06 6 .
Nant 12230 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 83 47 63 14
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Guided tour of the St-Michel commons, followed by an Aveyronnais tripoux or traditional breakfast.
L’événement Rando Tripoux Nant a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)
À voir aussi à Nant (Aveyron)
- Lecture musicalisée et chantée Nant 30 mai 2026
- Danse contemporaine : créations au féminin Nant 31 mai 2026
- Spectacle musicale Nant 4 juin 2026
- Spectacle de théâtre Nant 7 juin 2026
- Les Concert’ines Nant 7 juin 2026