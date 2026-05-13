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RANDONNÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE MUSEE ARCHEOLOGIQUE DEPARTEMENTAL Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

RANDONNÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE MUSEE ARCHEOLOGIQUE DEPARTEMENTAL Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

RANDONNÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE MUSEE ARCHEOLOGIQUE DEPARTEMENTAL Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges mercredi 29 juillet 2026.

Lieu : MUSEE ARCHEOLOGIQUE DEPARTEMENTAL

Adresse : 40 Rue Victor Cazes

Ville : 31510 Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : mercredi 29 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 29 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 10:30:00

Tarif :

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

RANDONNÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE

MUSEE ARCHEOLOGIQUE DEPARTEMENTAL 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-29 10:30:00
fin : 2026-07-29 12:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-29

Randonnée archéologique avec le CAUE pour découvrir le parcours de l’aqueduc antique et l’évolution des paysages autour de Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges.
Intervenants Josabeth Millereux, Conservatrice du musée archéologique et Nicolas Delbert, Directeur du CAUE31
Gratuit, sur réservation, prévoir des chaussures de marche, durée 2h00   .

MUSEE ARCHEOLOGIQUE DEPARTEMENTAL 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79  musee-archeologique@cd31.fr

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English :

Archaeological walk with the CAUE to discover the route of the ancient aqueduct and the evolution of the landscape around Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges.

L’événement RANDONNÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges (Haute-Garonne)