RANDONNÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE MUSEE ARCHEOLOGIQUE DEPARTEMENTAL Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

RANDONNÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE

MUSEE ARCHEOLOGIQUE DEPARTEMENTAL 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-29 10:30:00

fin : 2026-07-29 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-29

Randonnée archéologique avec le CAUE pour découvrir le parcours de l’aqueduc antique et l’évolution des paysages autour de Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges.

Intervenants Josabeth Millereux, Conservatrice du musée archéologique et Nicolas Delbert, Directeur du CAUE31

Gratuit, sur réservation, prévoir des chaussures de marche, durée 2h00 .

MUSEE ARCHEOLOGIQUE DEPARTEMENTAL 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79 musee-archeologique@cd31.fr

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English :

Archaeological walk with the CAUE to discover the route of the ancient aqueduct and the evolution of the landscape around Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges.

L’événement RANDONNÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE