Randonnée cyclotouriste : Balade patrimoine, MAIRIE DE CONFOLENS, CONFOLENS
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Balade patrimoine, MAIRIE DE CONFOLENS, CONFOLENS dimanche 10 mai 2026.
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Balade patrimoine Dimanche 10 mai, 09h00 MAIRIE DE CONFOLENS Charente
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-10T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-10T16:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-10T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-10T16:00:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127581
MAIRIE DE CONFOLENS PLACE HENRI COURSAGET CONFOLENS 16500 Confolens Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « email », « value »: « e.c.avril@gmail.com »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127581 »}]
Organisation : VELO PASSION CONFOLENS Mai à vélo
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