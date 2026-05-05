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Randonnée cyclotouriste : Balade patrimoine, MAIRIE DE CONFOLENS, CONFOLENS

Randonnée cyclotouriste : Balade patrimoine, MAIRIE DE CONFOLENS, CONFOLENS

Randonnée cyclotouriste : Balade patrimoine, MAIRIE DE CONFOLENS, CONFOLENS dimanche 10 mai 2026.

Lieu : MAIRIE DE CONFOLENS

Adresse : PLACE HENRI COURSAGET

Ville : 16500 CONFOLENS

Département : Charente

Début : dimanche 10 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 10 mai 2026

Tarif : Gratuit

Randonnée cyclotouriste : Balade patrimoine Dimanche 10 mai, 09h00 MAIRIE DE CONFOLENS Charente

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-10T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-10T16:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-10T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-10T16:00:00+02:00

Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127581

MAIRIE DE CONFOLENS PLACE HENRI COURSAGET CONFOLENS 16500 Confolens Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « email », « value »: « e.c.avril@gmail.com »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127581 »}]
Organisation : VELO PASSION CONFOLENS Mai à vélo

À voir aussi à Confolens (Charente)