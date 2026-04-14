Randonnée cyclotouriste : les Marais, PLACE, RICHEBOURG
Randonnée cyclotouriste : les Marais, PLACE, RICHEBOURG samedi 9 mai 2026.
Randonnée cyclotouriste : les Marais Samedi 9 mai, 14h00 PLACE Pas-de-Calais
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-09T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-09T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-09T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-09T17:00:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127821
PLACE PLACE DU GENERAL DE GAULLE RICHEBOURG 62136 Pas-de-Calais Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « email », « value »: « joelpruvost2@wanadoo.fr »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127821 »}]
Organisation : GUIDON RICHEBOURGEOIS Mai à vélo