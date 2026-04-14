Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI A VELO, PLACE DE LA MEDIATHEQUE, BRUNOY
Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI A VELO, PLACE DE LA MEDIATHEQUE, BRUNOY samedi 9 mai 2026.
Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI A VELO Samedi 9 mai, 14h00 PLACE DE LA MEDIATHEQUE Essonne
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-09T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-09T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-09T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-09T17:00:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127739
PLACE DE LA MEDIATHEQUE PLACE DE LA MAIRIE BRUNOY 91800 Essonne Île-de-France [{« type »: « email », « value »: « copybrel68@orange.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.cyclobvyc.fr »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127739 »}]
Organisation : BRUNOY VAL D YERRES CYCLOS Mai à vélo