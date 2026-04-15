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Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à Velo, PORT BOINOT, NIORT

Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à Velo, PORT BOINOT, NIORT

Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à Velo, PORT BOINOT, NIORT vendredi 8 mai 2026.

Lieu : PORT BOINOT

Adresse : 3 RUE DE LA CHAMOISERIE

Ville : 79000 NIORT

Département : Deux-Sèvres

Début : vendredi 8 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 8 mai 2026

Tarif : Gratuit

Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à Velo Vendredi 8 mai, 13h45 PORT BOINOT Deux-Sèvres

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-08T13:45:00+02:00 – 2026-05-08T16:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-08T13:45:00+02:00 – 2026-05-08T16:30:00+02:00

Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127540

PORT BOINOT 3 RUE DE LA CHAMOISERIE NIORT 79000 Quatre Vents Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « email », « value »: « regis.lecot79@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://amicalecycloniortais.sport.blog »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127540 »}]
Organisation : AMICALE CYCLO NIORTAIS Mai à vélo

À voir aussi à Niort (Deux-Sèvres)