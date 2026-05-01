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Randonnée pédestre semi-nocturne Châtillon-sur-Indre

Randonnée pédestre semi-nocturne Châtillon-sur-Indre

Randonnée pédestre semi-nocturne Châtillon-sur-Indre vendredi 22 mai 2026.

Ville : 36700 Châtillon-sur-Indre

Département : Indre

Début : vendredi 22 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 22 mai 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif : 4 4 4 Tarif de base plein tarif

Châtillon-sur-Indre

Randonnée pédestre semi-nocturne

Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre

Tarif : 4 – 4 – EUR
4
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-05-22 19:00:00
fin : 2026-05-22

Date(s) :
2026-05-22

Le Club de Marche vous propose 2 parcours de 8 et 12 km avec ravitaillement et vin d’honneur à l’arrivée.
4  .

Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire   marchechatillon36@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Walking Club offers 2 routes of 8 and 12 km with refreshments and a vin d?honneur at the finish.

L’événement Randonnée pédestre semi-nocturne Châtillon-sur-Indre a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par OT Châtillonnais en Berry

À voir aussi à Châtillon-sur-Indre (Indre)