Randonnée pédestre semi-nocturne Châtillon-sur-Indre
Randonnée pédestre semi-nocturne Châtillon-sur-Indre vendredi 22 mai 2026.
Châtillon-sur-Indre
Randonnée pédestre semi-nocturne
Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre
Tarif : 4 – 4 – EUR
4
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-05-22 19:00:00
fin : 2026-05-22
Date(s) :
2026-05-22
Le Club de Marche vous propose 2 parcours de 8 et 12 km avec ravitaillement et vin d’honneur à l’arrivée.
4 .
Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire marchechatillon36@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Walking Club offers 2 routes of 8 and 12 km with refreshments and a vin d?honneur at the finish.
L’événement Randonnée pédestre semi-nocturne Châtillon-sur-Indre a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par OT Châtillonnais en Berry
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