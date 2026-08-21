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AGENDA · Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

RBO 2027 LE CREPUSCULE DES DIEUX, LE CLUB, Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

mercredi 3 février 2027 · LE CLUB · Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 3 février 2027
Fin
mercredi 3 février 2027
Lieu
LE CLUB
Adresse
32 boulevard Chanzy, Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire
Ville
16300 Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire
Département
Charente

RBO 2027 LE CREPUSCULE DES DIEUX Mercredi 3 février 2027, 17h45 LE CLUB Charente

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2027-02-03T17:45:00+01:00 – 2027-02-03T23:35:00+01:00
Fin : 2027-02-03T17:45:00+01:00 – 2027-02-03T23:35:00+01:00

LE CLUB 32 boulevard Chanzy, Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire 16300 Barbezieux Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine https://www.leclub-barbezieux.fr/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ticketingcine.com?EMS0308#showmovie?id=W9FW4 »}]
Cinéopéra

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