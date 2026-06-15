RDV gratuits sous la halle Festival Berlioz La Côte-Saint-André
RDV gratuits sous la halle Festival Berlioz La Côte-Saint-André vendredi 21 août 2026.
La Côte-Saint-André
RDV gratuits sous la halle Festival Berlioz
Halle médiévale La Côte-Saint-André Isère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-21
fin : 2026-08-25
Date(s) :
2026-08-21 2026-08-22 2026-08-23 2026-08-25 2026-08-26 2026-08-27 2026-08-28 2026-08-29
Harmonies, ensembles de cuivres et fanfares donnent rendez-vous au public sous la Halle médiévale et animent joyeusement le cœur de la ville
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Halle médiévale La Côte-Saint-André 38260 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 20 20 79 billetterie@aida38.fr
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English :
Harmonies, brass ensembles and marching bands entertain the public in the medieval hall and bring the heart of the town to life
L’événement RDV gratuits sous la halle Festival Berlioz La Côte-Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par Office de Tourisme Terres de Berlioz
À voir aussi à La Côte-Saint-André (Isère)
- Festival Berlioz rue des remparts La Côte-Saint-André 19 août 2026
- Musique de chambre Festival Berlioz La Côte-Saint-André 20 août 2026
- RDV gratuits à la taverne Festival Berlioz La Côte-Saint-André 20 août 2026
- Concert symphonique Festival Berlioz La Côte-Saint-André 20 août 2026
- Musique de chambre Festival Berlioz La Côte-Saint-André 21 août 2026