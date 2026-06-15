La Côte-Saint-André

RDV gratuits sous la halle Festival Berlioz

Halle médiévale La Côte-Saint-André Isère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-21

fin : 2026-08-25

Date(s) :

2026-08-21 2026-08-22 2026-08-23 2026-08-25 2026-08-26 2026-08-27 2026-08-28 2026-08-29

Harmonies, ensembles de cuivres et fanfares donnent rendez-vous au public sous la Halle médiévale et animent joyeusement le cœur de la ville

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Halle médiévale La Côte-Saint-André 38260 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 20 20 79 billetterie@aida38.fr

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English :

Harmonies, brass ensembles and marching bands entertain the public in the medieval hall and bring the heart of the town to life

L’événement RDV gratuits sous la halle Festival Berlioz La Côte-Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par Office de Tourisme Terres de Berlioz