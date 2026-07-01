RELACHE #17 : TEE VEE REPAIRMAN + BILBAO KUNG-FU + MARGARET TCHATCHEUSE, POLA CABANA, Bordeaux

Informations pratiques

RELACHE #17 : TEE VEE REPAIRMAN + BILBAO KUNG-FU + MARGARET TCHATCHEUSE Vendredi 3 juillet, 19h00 POLA CABANA Gironde

POLA CABANA – 8€ ( Carte Jeune ou Adhérents Allez Les Filles ) / 8€ Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS) / 10€ Prévente / 12€ Sur Place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-07-03T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-03T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-07-03T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-03T23:59:00+02:00

⚡ TEE VEE REPAIRMANN (Egg Punk – Australie)

Figure incontournable de l’underground de Sydney, Ishka Edmeades (Gee Tee, Satanic Togas, Research Reactor Corp.) débarque à Bordeaux avec son projet solo Tee Vee Repairmann. Entre garage punk sous tension et power pop ultra efficace, ses morceaux explosent comme les premiers Ramones : immédiats, nerveux et terriblement addictifs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKD1KK0TAFc

https://teeveerepairman.bandcamp.com/album/only-a-memory-bad-news

https://www.instagram.com/teeveerepairmann/

⚡ BILBAO KUNG FU (Rock – Bordeaux)

Rock garage psychédélique incandescent, chant en français, énergie brute et refrains qui frappent fort. Désormais en trio, Bilbao Kung-Fu revient avec Où est passée l’Innocence ?, un album qui confirme tout le potentiel scénique du groupe. Préparez-vous à une montée en température progressive… puis à l’explosion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEuFd-_SugQ

https://bilbaokung-fu.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/bilbaokungfu/

⚡ MARGARET TCHATCHEUSE (Punk Rock – Rennes)

Un punk-pop aussi absurde qu’attachant, des textes en français inspirés du quotidien, de l’autodérision et de l’esprit rennais. Entre tendresse, humour et énergie fédératrice, Margaret Tchatcheuse s’impose comme l’une des révélations les plus singulières de la scène bretonne actuelle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJ5HKK7iNRk

https://margarettchatcheuse.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/margarettchatcheuse/

POLA CABANA 10 Quai de Brazza, 33100 Bordeaux Bordeaux 33100 Bastide Niel Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.relache.fr/ »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/allez-les-filles »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Harakiri Diat », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Tee Vee Repairmann – People (Everywhere I Go) [2023]nComputer Human Records // Total PunknnTaken off the debut LP u201cWhatu2019s On TV?u201d – releasing on Computer Human Records (AUS) & Total Punk (USA) on February 10.nnVideo directed, filmed, and edited but Ben Portnoy nnPre-Order now:nhttps://computerhumanrecords.bigcartel.com (AUS)nnhttps://totalpunkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/whats-on-tv (USA)nnDISCLAIMER: nUploaded on behalf of family », « type »: « video », « title »: « TEE VEE REPAIRMANN – PEOPLE (EVERYWHERE I GO) (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/mKD1KK0TAFc/hqdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKD1KK0TAFc », « thumbnail_height »: 360, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFKg7hJdIitGtq4B-nxW0eQ », « thumbnail_width »: 480, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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