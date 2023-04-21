RELACHE #17 : TVOD + DEAD BOB + THE SPITTERS, square Dom Bedos, Bordeaux

RELACHE #17 : TVOD + DEAD BOB + THE SPITTERS Lundi 13 juillet, 19h00 square Dom Bedos Gironde

SQUARE DOM BEDOS – 5€ ( Carte Jeune ou Adhérents Allez Les Filles ) / 5€ Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS) / 10€ Prévente / 15€ Sur Place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-07-13T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-13T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-07-13T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-13T23:59:00+02:00

TVOD (Post punk – US)

Le groupe de rock basé à Brooklyn TVOD se distingue par ses paroles émouvantes, parfois juvéniles, associées à des morceaux entraînants et accrocheurs qui ne manquent jamais de faire bouger et pogoter la foule.

Influencé par le post-punk, l’egg punk et le krautrock, TVOD mélange sans effort les genres musicaux d’une manière qui semble tout à fait naturelle. « Plus que tout, leur son est conçu pour vous faire bouger » (Creem Magazine).

Né de l’imagination du chanteur-compositeur Tyler Wright, le projet s’inspire d’éléments personnels et extérieurs tels que la vie nocturne et la scène musicale, les chagrins d’amour, la Seconde Guerre mondiale, la mort prématurée d’un poisson de compagnie bien-aimé, etc. Les récits vivants de TVOD brossent un tableau réaliste et ironique de la vie d’un artiste indépendant qui se bat pour percer à New York, avec des anecdotes légendaires sur son mode de vie dépravé et tout ce qui va avec, le bon comme le mauvais.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQXwF5n7HxM&start_radio=1

https://televisionoverdose.bandcamp.com/album/party-time-remix

https://www.facebook.com/televisionoverdose/

https://www.instagram.com/televisionoverdose/

DEAD BOB (EX NOMEANSNO Punk – Canada)

Dead Bob est le projet de John Wright, batteur et cofondateur du légendaire groupe punk canadien No Means No, formation culte de la scène underground nord-américaine, active pendant près de quarante ans. Après avoir notamment passé trois ans à programmer des robots pour jouer du punk rock avec le groupe berlinois Compressorhead, Wright revient avec Dead Bob et une musique qui refuse toutes les cases : punk, post-hardcore, jazz-punk, le tout traversé par des décennies de songwriting aiguisé.

Avec Nothing Changes Everything (avril 2026), sorti exactement trois ans après le premier album Life Like, Dead Bob passe à la vitesse supérieure : le groupe live complet, Ford Pier, Byron Slack, Kristy Lee Audette et Colin MacRae, prend un rôle central Myfavoritebands, livrant huit titres en 35 minutes qui gardent l’auditeur en haleine et n’arrêtent pas de surprendre The Brook. Imprévisible, énergique, et à écouter fort.

https://youtu.be/h0VNx5yJHqg?si=C-53265JR39bduOd

https://deadbob.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/DeadBobMusic

https://www.instagram.com/dead._.bob/

THE SPITTERS (Punk Rock – Toulon)

The Spitters naît en 2013 à Toulon de la complicité entre Maxime Richard (guitare, chant) et Dorian Lahais-Cazalé (batterie, chant), rejoints depuis par Barny à la guitare et Sloog à la basse. En une décennie, le quatuor enchaîne quatre albums et de nombreuses tournées européennes, s’imposant comme une formation incontournable de la scène garage/punk française, avec des passages remarqués au Hellfest, au Cosmic Trip ou aux TINALS.

Avec leur cinquième album Fake Brutal, mixé par Mike Curtis (Bad Nerves) et masterisé aux studios Abbey Road, les Spitters franchissent une nouvelle étape. Treize titres imparables nourris de punk 77 (The Damned, Buzzcocks) et de références plus contemporaines (Stiff Richards, Wine Lips), expédiés sans temps mort, mais qui abordent cette fois des thèmes plus sombres : superficialité des rapports sociaux, banalisation de la violence, monde en perte de repères. Un regard critique et sans concession, avec une petite lueur d’espoir au milieu du chaos.

https://youtu.be/xg_wbKn1gs4?si=b2CxZ2Mkr3XvXsO8

https://thespittersband.bandcamp.com/album/fake-brutal

https://www.facebook.com/thespitters/?locale=fr_FR

https://www.instagram.com/the_spitters_band/

square Dom Bedos Rue Jacques d’Welles, 33800 Bordeaux Bordeaux 33800 Saint-Michel Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.relache.fr/ »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Audiotree », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Download & stream TVOD on Audiotree Live u2192 https://smarturl.it/AT-TVODnnBrooklyn-based post-punk band TVOD is full of energy and showing no signs of slowing down. Influenced by post-punk, egg punk, and krautrock, TVOD’s raw, unapologetic, and unpredictable stage performances never fail to get a crowd moshing. The 6-piece has extensively toured the US, Canada, and Europe, performing at major festivals like SXSW, Hopscotch, Sled Island, End of the Road, Les Trans de Rennes, Best Kept Secret, and Rock En Seine. While performing on Audiotree Live, TVOD plays tracks from their latest album u2018Party Timeu2019, using their vivid storytelling to paint a gritty tongue-in-cheek picture of being a D.I.Y. artist grinding it out in NYC. During their interview with Audiotree Host, Psalm One, TVOD chats about continental breakfast, inside jokes, and the creative direction behind u2018Party Timeu2019. Check out TVOD on Audiotree Live!nnRecorded live on September 25, 2025 in Chicago, IL.nnVisit the band’s website u2192 linktr.ee/TVODbandnnYoutube Playlist –u00a0https://yt.psee.ly/8laslnnnBand MembersnTyler Wright – VocalsnMem Pahl – DrumsnJenna Mark – Synth & Backing VocalsnSerge Zbrizher – GuitarnDenim Casimir – Guitar & Backing VocalsnMicki Piccirillo – Bassnnu23bbu23bb nnProduction CreditsnnHosted by: Psalm OnennLead Engineer: Abby BlacknAssistant Engineer: Wesley RenonAudio Intern: Daniel QuinlannnCamera Operators:nTom ConwaynJordan NelsonnAustin PetersnKai ReinhardnnEditor: Jane Falconernn–nnud83cudfa7 Audiotree on Spotify u2192 https://spoti.fi/41vtWrdnud83eudd4b Audiotree Merch u2192 https://audiotree.shopnud83cudfb6 Discover more music u2192 https://audiotree.tvnnud83cudf33 About AudiotreenAudiotree showcases talented musicians and bands from around the world. Originally created to give young bands a platform to be seen and heard, the Audiotree Music channel has become a cornerstone in the music world. The concept is to capture intimate performances from diverse artists in a professional studio at no cost to them. Discover your next favorite band at https://audiotree.tv. », « type »: « video », « title »: « TVOD – Bend | Audiotree Live », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/lQXwF5n7HxM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQXwF5n7HxM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWjmAUHmajb1-eo5WKk_22A », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQXwF5n7HxM&start_radio=1 »}, {« link »: « https://televisionoverdose.bandcamp.com/album/party-time-remix »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/televisionoverdose/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 8,640 Followers, 1,067 Following, 174 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from TVOD (@televisionoverdose) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « TVOD (@televisionoverdose) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/93974537_555493161746249_3306167714522857472_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=109&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=ynue_fjH3bwQ7kNvwF4TFil&_nc_oc=AdqfolRhcXvoENpnKIFaeFF0ENBuakB3J1oL0nQ6n-J0jwws9AYTueoP6Byr2PzpjIw&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af7Bw-i-wVKd6l152Qlz_Ao8sCTaqJpGU-8o9AZj8Coviw&oe=6A0CF236 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/televisionoverdose/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://iframely.net/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/televisionoverdose/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Dead Bob – Topic », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Provided to YouTube by DistroKidnnJust Breathe u00b7 Dead Bob u00b7 Byron SlacknnLife Likennu2117 Wrong RecordsnnReleased on: 2023-04-21nnAuto-generated by YouTube. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Just Breathe », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/h0VNx5yJHqg/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0VNx5yJHqg », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCze6pO0EXCXbeUm0sLBZGCw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/h0VNx5yJHqg?si=C-53265JR39bduOd »}, {« link »: « https://deadbob.bandcamp.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/DeadBobMusic »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 4,963 Followers, 1,047 Following, 300 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Dead Bob (@dead._.bob) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Dead Bob (@dead._.bob) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/338043948_3462019744087718_7776889439352354735_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=103&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=kwBMcyP4NtwQ7kNvwFRFTMq&_nc_oc=AdqkPV3AwyF62j9eQaLM5zaH-QgY1KhRuKSIxXJAig7AwwtMEL1Y_J2LHt5GeHUQ498&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af5G-gy1oy_maFpcGbPm3jxTrQefPNj1Xu7OpACffY-Fvw&oe=6A0D0D47 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/dead._.bob/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://iframely.net/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/dead._.bob/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Howlin Banana », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « The Spitters – Superstar nnTrack written and composed by The Spitters.nnDIRECTORS Pat & The SpittersnCINEMA OPERATOR PatnRECORDED BY Fabien Camoin at Studio 18nMIXED BY Mike Curtis (BAD NERVES)nMASTERED BY Christian Wright at Abbey RoadnnLABELSnnHowlin BanananMars Invasion RecordsnTentacles IndustriesnnnTHANKS TO nnLe DonCyrilnClaudinenBenou00eet nTanguy Hey MarsnnInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/the_spitters_band/nFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/thespittersnnu00a9The Spitters 2025nPat : https://www.instagram.com/_by_pat_/ », « type »: « video », « title »: « The Spitters – Superstar (Official Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xg_wbKn1gs4/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xg_wbKn1gs4 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXrQQwKOikUE26Wa95Z0nww », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/xg_wbKn1gs4?si=b2CxZ2Mkr3XvXsO8 »}, {« link »: « https://thespittersband.bandcamp.com/album/fake-brutal »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/thespitters/?locale=fr_FR »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 3,668 Followers, 170 Following, 49 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from THE SPITTERS (@the_spitters_band) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « THE SPITTERS (@the_spitters_band) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.75761-19/503680240_18512663755040257_6956271319022773331_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=106&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=qfomZ3CzaiYQ7kNvwGjef8O&_nc_oc=Ado1HmcK65Tqhbe2sPiiTv3dBJ_hgQ61D7htiiOGwb6eKX3K7GSx8O4_UcH6I4RDS0w&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=cRvLUj6PiJ14XvuP0kHP7A&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af5Bzu1_DiYF0siawQ0ihmkMeYSysGauRg_RoTexNmXDUg&oe=6A0CF92E », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/the_spitters_band/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://iframely.net/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/the_spitters_band/ »}]

RELACHE SQUARE DOM BEDOS