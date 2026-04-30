Rencontre Ça chauffe ! , à Aubrac Hameau d’Aubrac Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac

Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac

Rencontre Ça chauffe ! , à Aubrac

Hameau d’Aubrac 24 chemin du presbytère Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-06-12

fin : 2026-06-12

Date(s) :

2026-06-12

Ça chauffe sur l’Aubrac ! À l’aube de 2050, quel climat et comment l’urbanisme s’adaptera-t-il ? Réchauffement climatique entre hypo et hyperthermie, quelles anticipations ? Gratuit, sans réservation, avec Silvia Estivez Santos et Vincent Lherm.

À l’horizon 2050, quels bouleversements climatiques nous attendent et comment l’urbanisme saura-t-il s’y adapter ? Entre hypo et hyperthermie, quelles stratégies d’anticipation face au réchauffement climatique ?

Une rencontre gratuite, sans réservation, avec Silvia Estivez Santos et Vincent Lherm. .

Hameau d’Aubrac 24 chemin du presbytère Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac 12470 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 44 67 90 maisondelaubrac@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Things are heating up in Aubrac! At the dawn of 2050, what will the climate be like and how will urban planning adapt? Global warming: between hypo and hyperthermia, what can we expect? Free, no reservation required, with Silvia Estivez Santos and Vincent Lherm.

L’événement Rencontre Ça chauffe ! , à Aubrac Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)