Rencontre Ça chauffe ! , à Aubrac Hameau d’Aubrac Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac
Rencontre Ça chauffe ! , à Aubrac Hameau d’Aubrac Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac vendredi 12 juin 2026.
Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac
Rencontre Ça chauffe ! , à Aubrac
Hameau d’Aubrac 24 chemin du presbytère Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac Aveyron
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-06-12
fin : 2026-06-12
Date(s) :
2026-06-12
Ça chauffe sur l’Aubrac ! À l’aube de 2050, quel climat et comment l’urbanisme s’adaptera-t-il ? Réchauffement climatique entre hypo et hyperthermie, quelles anticipations ? Gratuit, sans réservation, avec Silvia Estivez Santos et Vincent Lherm.
À l’horizon 2050, quels bouleversements climatiques nous attendent et comment l’urbanisme saura-t-il s’y adapter ? Entre hypo et hyperthermie, quelles stratégies d’anticipation face au réchauffement climatique ?
Une rencontre gratuite, sans réservation, avec Silvia Estivez Santos et Vincent Lherm. .
Hameau d’Aubrac 24 chemin du presbytère Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac 12470 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 44 67 90 maisondelaubrac@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Things are heating up in Aubrac! At the dawn of 2050, what will the climate be like and how will urban planning adapt? Global warming: between hypo and hyperthermia, what can we expect? Free, no reservation required, with Silvia Estivez Santos and Vincent Lherm.
L’événement Rencontre Ça chauffe ! , à Aubrac Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)
À voir aussi à Saint-Chély-d'Aubrac (Aveyron)
- Exposition photos Aubrac terre d’immensité Sœur Eliane Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac 19 mai 2026
- L’Aubrac en Transhumance, au village d’Aubrac Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac 21 mai 2026
- Soirée découverte L’Aubrac en Transhumance Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac 21 mai 2026
- Fête de la Veille de la Transhumance Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac 23 mai 2026
- Les nuits des burons Buron mobile à Aubrac Saint-Chély-d’Aubrac 23 mai 2026