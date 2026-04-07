RENCONTRE L’OBSERVATOIRE DES SAISONS MÉDIATHÈQUE LA RUCHE Seysses

Seysses

RENCONTRE L’OBSERVATOIRE DES SAISONS

MÉDIATHÈQUE LA RUCHE 10 Place de la Liberation Seysses Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-20 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Venez découvrir des ateliers de sensibilisation à la biodiversité à travers des actions participatives, citoyennes et scientifiques.

Séances animées par Claude Isabelle Biason , sensibilisation à la biodiversité à travers des actions participatives, citoyennes et scientifiques .

MÉDIATHÈQUE LA RUCHE 10 Place de la Liberation Seysses 31600 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 23 00 63 culture@mairie-seysses.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and discover workshops to raise awareness of biodiversity through participative, citizen and scientific actions.

L’événement RENCONTRE L’OBSERVATOIRE DES SAISONS Seysses a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE