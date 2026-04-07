RENCONTRE L’OBSERVATOIRE DES SAISONS MÉDIATHÈQUE LA RUCHE Seysses
RENCONTRE L’OBSERVATOIRE DES SAISONS MÉDIATHÈQUE LA RUCHE Seysses samedi 20 juin 2026.
Seysses
RENCONTRE L’OBSERVATOIRE DES SAISONS
MÉDIATHÈQUE LA RUCHE 10 Place de la Liberation Seysses Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
Venez découvrir des ateliers de sensibilisation à la biodiversité à travers des actions participatives, citoyennes et scientifiques.
Séances animées par Claude Isabelle Biason , sensibilisation à la biodiversité à travers des actions participatives, citoyennes et scientifiques .
MÉDIATHÈQUE LA RUCHE 10 Place de la Liberation Seysses 31600 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 23 00 63 culture@mairie-seysses.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and discover workshops to raise awareness of biodiversity through participative, citizen and scientific actions.
L’événement RENCONTRE L’OBSERVATOIRE DES SAISONS Seysses a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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