RENCONTRE PAPILLION ET SES INVITÉS Villefranche-de-Rouergue mercredi 4 février 2026.
19 place Bernard Lhez Villefranche-de-Rouergue Aveyron
Début : Mercredi 2026-02-04
fin : 2026-02-04
2026-02-04
Une soirée performative autour de Papillion et de ses invités interventions, lectures, concerts miniatures.
Dans le cadre des Setmanas Occitanas organisées par l’IEO del Vilafrancat.
19 place Bernard Lhez Villefranche-de-Rouergue 12200 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 45 59 45 mediatheque@villefranchederouergue.fr
English :
An evening of performance around Papillion and its guests: interventions, readings, miniature concerts.
As part of the Setmanas Occitanas organized by the IEO del Vilafrancat.
