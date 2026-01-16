RENCONTRE PAPILLION ET SES INVITÉS Villefranche-de-Rouergue

RENCONTRE PAPILLION ET SES INVITÉS

19 place Bernard Lhez Villefranche-de-Rouergue Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2026-02-04

fin : 2026-02-04

Date(s) :

2026-02-04

Une soirée performative autour de Papillion et de ses invités interventions, lectures, concerts miniatures.

Dans le cadre des Setmanas Occitanas organisées par l’IEO del Vilafrancat.

.

19 place Bernard Lhez Villefranche-de-Rouergue 12200 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 45 59 45 mediatheque@villefranchederouergue.fr

English :

An evening of performance around Papillion and its guests: interventions, readings, miniature concerts.

As part of the Setmanas Occitanas organized by the IEO del Vilafrancat.

