REPAS-CONFÉRENCE CAFÉ DES SPORTS Mazères-sur-Salat
REPAS-CONFÉRENCE CAFÉ DES SPORTS Mazères-sur-Salat mardi 23 juin 2026.
Mazères-sur-Salat
REPAS-CONFÉRENCE
CAFÉ DES SPORTS 1 Rue Marcel Loubens Mazères-sur-Salat Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 30 – 30 – EUR
30
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-23 19:30:00
fin : 2026-06-23
Date(s) :
2026-06-23
Repas-conférence animée par Marie-Christine Llorens.
Vivre dans la Communauté de communes Cagire Garonne Salat par Marie-Christine Llorens, Présidente nouvellement élue. 30 .
CAFÉ DES SPORTS 1 Rue Marcel Loubens Mazères-sur-Salat 31260 Haute-Garonne Occitanie joly.c3@wanadoo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Meal and conference hosted by Marie-Christine Llorens.
L’événement REPAS-CONFÉRENCE Mazères-sur-Salat a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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