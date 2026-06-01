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REPAS-CONFÉRENCE CAFÉ DES SPORTS Mazères-sur-Salat

REPAS-CONFÉRENCE CAFÉ DES SPORTS Mazères-sur-Salat mardi 23 juin 2026.

Lieu : CAFÉ DES SPORTS

Adresse : 1 Rue Marcel Loubens

Ville : 31260 Mazères-sur-Salat

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : mardi 23 juin 2026

Fin : mardi 23 juin 2026

Heure de début : 19:30:00

Tarif : 30 30 30 Tarif de base plein tarif

Mazères-sur-Salat

REPAS-CONFÉRENCE

CAFÉ DES SPORTS 1 Rue Marcel Loubens Mazères-sur-Salat Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 30 – 30 – EUR
30
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-23 19:30:00
fin : 2026-06-23

Date(s) :
2026-06-23

Repas-conférence animée par Marie-Christine Llorens.
Vivre dans la Communauté de communes Cagire Garonne Salat par Marie-Christine Llorens, Présidente nouvellement élue. 30  .

CAFÉ DES SPORTS 1 Rue Marcel Loubens Mazères-sur-Salat 31260 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   joly.c3@wanadoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Meal and conference hosted by Marie-Christine Llorens.

L’événement REPAS-CONFÉRENCE Mazères-sur-Salat a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Mazères-sur-Salat (Haute-Garonne)