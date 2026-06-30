AGENDA · Nyer
RÉTROSPECTIVE SUR LES ANIMATIONS VÉCUES Nyer
jeudi 20 août 2026 · Nyer
Informations pratiques
Nyer
RÉTROSPECTIVE SUR LES ANIMATIONS VÉCUES
2 Rue du Château Nyer Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-20 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-20 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-20
Création d’une œuvre collective la voilière aux insectes et goûter.
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2 Rue du Château Nyer 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 97 05 56
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Creation of a collaborative artwork: The Sail with Insects and a Snack.
L’événement RÉTROSPECTIVE SUR LES ANIMATIONS VÉCUES Nyer a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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