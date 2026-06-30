Informations pratiques

Nyer

RÉTROSPECTIVE SUR LES ANIMATIONS VÉCUES

2 Rue du Château Nyer Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-20 14:00:00

fin : 2026-08-20 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-20

Création d’une œuvre collective la voilière aux insectes et goûter.

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2 Rue du Château Nyer 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 97 05 56

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English :

Creation of a collaborative artwork: The Sail with Insects and a Snack.

L’événement RÉTROSPECTIVE SUR LES ANIMATIONS VÉCUES Nyer a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO