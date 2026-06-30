UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Nyer

RÉTROSPECTIVE SUR LES ANIMATIONS VÉCUES Nyer

jeudi 20 août 2026 · Nyer

RÉTROSPECTIVE SUR LES ANIMATIONS VÉCUES Nyer

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 20 août 2026
Fin
jeudi 20 août 2026
Heure de début
14:00:00
Adresse
2 Rue du Château
Ville
66360 Nyer
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Nyer

RÉTROSPECTIVE SUR LES ANIMATIONS VÉCUES

2 Rue du Château Nyer Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-20 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-20 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-20

Création d’une œuvre collective la voilière aux insectes et goûter.
  .

2 Rue du Château Nyer 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 97 05 56 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Creation of a collaborative artwork: The Sail with Insects and a Snack.

L’événement RÉTROSPECTIVE SUR LES ANIMATIONS VÉCUES Nyer a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Nyer (Pyrénées-Orientales)