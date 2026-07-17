AGENDA · Parthenay
Réunion d’information, MDEE Parthenay Gâtine, Parthenay
jeudi 17 septembre 2026 · MDEE Parthenay Gâtine · Parthenay
Informations pratiques
Réunion d’information Jeudi 17 septembre, 17h00 MDEE Parthenay Gâtine Deux-Sèvres
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-17T17:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-17T18:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-17T17:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-17T18:30:00+02:00
Réunion d’information
MDEE Parthenay Gâtine 13, boulevard Edgar Quinet,79200,PARTHENAY Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine 05.49.94.23.46
Réunion d’information
CAP Métiers Nouvelle Aquitaine
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- Visite guidée sensorielle Parthenay médiévale RDV au CIAP Parthenay 20 juillet 2026
- Gâti warriors Centre Aquatique GâtinéO Parthenay 20 juillet 2026