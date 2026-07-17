UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Parthenay

Réunion d’information, MDEE Parthenay Gâtine, Parthenay

jeudi 17 septembre 2026 · MDEE Parthenay Gâtine · Parthenay

Réunion d’information, MDEE Parthenay Gâtine, Parthenay

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 17 septembre 2026
Fin
jeudi 17 septembre 2026
Lieu
MDEE Parthenay Gâtine
Adresse
13, boulevard Edgar Quinet,79200,PARTHENAY
Ville
79200 Parthenay
Département
Deux-Sèvres

Réunion d’information Jeudi 17 septembre, 17h00 MDEE Parthenay Gâtine Deux-Sèvres

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-17T17:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-17T18:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-17T17:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-17T18:30:00+02:00

Réunion d’information

MDEE Parthenay Gâtine 13, boulevard Edgar Quinet,79200,PARTHENAY Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine 05.49.94.23.46
Réunion d’information

CAP Métiers Nouvelle Aquitaine

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