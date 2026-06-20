Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ROMEUFONIES CONCERTS MUSIQUE CLASSIQUE MARDI 14 JUILLET

LA CHAPELLE DE FONT-ROMEU Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-14 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-14 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-14

QUATUOR OPALE

Un concert intimiste de musique classique avec le Quatuor Opale (2 violons, alto, violoncelle), autour d’œuvres de Mozart et Borodin.

Billetterie sur place ou sur HELLOASSO

Entrée 20€ Gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans En famille

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LA CHAPELLE DE FONT-ROMEU Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

OPALE QUARTET

An intimate classical music concert featuring the Opale Quartet (2 violins, viola, cello), performing works by Mozart and Borodin.

Tickets available at the door or on HELLOASSO

Admission: 20? ? Free for children under 12 ? Family-friendly

L’événement ROMEUFONIES CONCERTS MUSIQUE CLASSIQUE MARDI 14 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par OT DE FONT ROMEU