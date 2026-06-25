ROUGE SACRÉ, ROUGE PROFANE. LE VIN, DE L’IMAGE AU GOÛT ÉVÈNEMENT Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan
jeudi 16 juillet 2026 · Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud · Perpignan
Informations pratiques
Perpignan
ROUGE SACRÉ, ROUGE PROFANE. LE VIN, DE L’IMAGE AU GOÛT ÉVÈNEMENT
Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-07-16 18:00:00
fin : 2026-09-24 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-16 2026-08-20 2026-09-24
Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, ce parcours propose une exploration des collections permanentes du musée à travers la thématique du vin, en partenariat avec Catalan Wine Escape.
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Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
At the Hyacinthe Rigaud Museum, this tour offers an exploration of the museum’s permanent collections through the theme of wine, in partnership with Catalan Wine Escape.
L’événement ROUGE SACRÉ, ROUGE PROFANE. LE VIN, DE L’IMAGE AU GOÛT ÉVÈNEMENT Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par CDT66
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