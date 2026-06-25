UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Perpignan

ROUGE SACRÉ, ROUGE PROFANE. LE VIN, DE L’IMAGE AU GOÛT ÉVÈNEMENT Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan

jeudi 16 juillet 2026 · Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud · Perpignan

ROUGE SACRÉ, ROUGE PROFANE. LE VIN, DE L’IMAGE AU GOÛT ÉVÈNEMENT Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 16 juillet 2026
Fin
jeudi 16 juillet 2026
Heure de début
18:00:00
Lieu
Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud
Adresse
21 Rue Mailly
Ville
66000 Perpignan
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
25 25 25 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Perpignan

ROUGE SACRÉ, ROUGE PROFANE. LE VIN, DE L’IMAGE AU GOÛT ÉVÈNEMENT

Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-07-16 18:00:00
fin : 2026-09-24 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-16 2026-08-20 2026-09-24

Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, ce parcours propose une exploration des collections permanentes du musée à travers la thématique du vin, en partenariat avec Catalan Wine Escape.
  .

Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the Hyacinthe Rigaud Museum, this tour offers an exploration of the museum’s permanent collections through the theme of wine, in partnership with Catalan Wine Escape.

L’événement ROUGE SACRÉ, ROUGE PROFANE. LE VIN, DE L’IMAGE AU GOÛT ÉVÈNEMENT Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par CDT66

À voir aussi à Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)