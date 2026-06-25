ROUGE SACRÉ, ROUGE PROFANE. LE VIN, DE L’IMAGE AU GOÛT ÉVÈNEMENT Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Perpignan

ROUGE SACRÉ, ROUGE PROFANE. LE VIN, DE L’IMAGE AU GOÛT ÉVÈNEMENT

Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-07-16 18:00:00

fin : 2026-09-24 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-16 2026-08-20 2026-09-24

Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, ce parcours propose une exploration des collections permanentes du musée à travers la thématique du vin, en partenariat avec Catalan Wine Escape.

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Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the Hyacinthe Rigaud Museum, this tour offers an exploration of the museum’s permanent collections through the theme of wine, in partnership with Catalan Wine Escape.

L’événement ROUGE SACRÉ, ROUGE PROFANE. LE VIN, DE L’IMAGE AU GOÛT ÉVÈNEMENT Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par CDT66