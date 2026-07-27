RUGBY A XV RCN XV / USON NEVERS Narbonne
vendredi 4 septembre 2026 · Narbonne
Informations pratiques
Narbonne
RUGBY A XV RCN XV / USON NEVERS
Narbonne Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-04 19:30:00
fin : 2026-09-04
Date(s) :
2026-09-04
RUGBY à XV Match de Pro D2 2ème Journée
Racing Club Narbonnais XV contre USON Nevers au Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié le Vendredi 4 septembre à 19 H 30.
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Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 4 51 33 06 51
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English :
RUGBY XV Pro D2 Match Round 2:
Racing Club Narbonnais XV vs. USON Nevers at the Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié on Friday, September 4, at 7:30 p.m.
L’événement RUGBY A XV RCN XV / USON NEVERS Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par
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