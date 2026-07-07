UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saillagouse

SAILLAGOUSE EN CONCERT GRANDS CLASSIQUES DU PIANO. Saillagouse

vendredi 14 août 2026 · Saillagouse

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 14 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 14 août 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Ville
66800 Saillagouse
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
75 75 75 Tarif abonné

Saillagouse

SAILLAGOUSE EN CONCERT GRANDS CLASSIQUES DU PIANO.

Saillagouse Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 75 – 75 – 75

Tarif abonné

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14

Date(s) :
2026-08-14

Grands Classiques du Piano Concerto N°12 de Mozart et le quintette opus 34 Brahms Nicolas Licciardi piano Ensemble instrumental.
5 concerts plus TOSCA 1Août, Catégorie A): 75€. Echoppe des artisans helloasso et entrée premier concert. TOSCA …
  .

Saillagouse 66800 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 72 89 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Great Piano Classics Mozart’s Concerto No. 12 and Brahms’ Quintet, Op. 34 Nicolas Licciardi, piano Instrumental ensemble.
5 concerts plus %AB TOSCA %BBAugust 1%FB, Category A): 75?. Helloasso artisans’ market and admission to the first concert. TOSCA …

L’événement SAILLAGOUSE EN CONCERT GRANDS CLASSIQUES DU PIANO. Saillagouse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE

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