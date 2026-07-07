SAILLAGOUSE EN CONCERT GRANDS CLASSIQUES DU PIANO. Saillagouse
vendredi 14 août 2026 · Saillagouse
Informations pratiques
Saillagouse
SAILLAGOUSE EN CONCERT GRANDS CLASSIQUES DU PIANO.
Saillagouse Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 75 – 75 – 75
Tarif abonné
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14
Date(s) :
2026-08-14
Grands Classiques du Piano Concerto N°12 de Mozart et le quintette opus 34 Brahms Nicolas Licciardi piano Ensemble instrumental.
5 concerts plus TOSCA 1Août, Catégorie A): 75€. Echoppe des artisans helloasso et entrée premier concert. TOSCA …
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Saillagouse 66800 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 72 89
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Great Piano Classics Mozart’s Concerto No. 12 and Brahms’ Quintet, Op. 34 Nicolas Licciardi, piano Instrumental ensemble.
5 concerts plus %AB TOSCA %BBAugust 1%FB, Category A): 75?. Helloasso artisans’ market and admission to the first concert. TOSCA …
L’événement SAILLAGOUSE EN CONCERT GRANDS CLASSIQUES DU PIANO. Saillagouse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE
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