Informations pratiques

Saillagouse

SAILLAGOUSE EN CONCERT JEUNES TALENTS.

Saillagouse Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 75 – 75 – 75

Tarif abonné

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-22 19:00:00

fin : 2026-08-22

Date(s) :

2026-08-22

Jeunes talents Andriy Marenich (ukrainien) violon Grieg, Isaye, Gershwin.

5 concerts plus TOSCA 1Août, Catégorie A): 75€. Echoppe des artisans helloasso et entrée premier concert. TOSCA (1 Août): 28€ (Catégorie A), 25€ (Catégorie B)….

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Saillagouse 66800 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 72 89

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English :

Young Talents Andriy Marenich (Ukrainian), violin: Grieg, Isaye, Gershwin.

5 concerts plus %AB TOSCA %BBAugust 1, Category A): 75?. Helloasso artisans’ market and admission to the first concert. TOSCA (August 1): 28? (Category A), 25? (Category B)….

L’événement SAILLAGOUSE EN CONCERT JEUNES TALENTS. Saillagouse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE