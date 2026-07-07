UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saillagouse

SAILLAGOUSE EN CONCERT JEUNES TALENTS. Saillagouse

samedi 22 août 2026 · Saillagouse

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 22 août 2026
Fin
samedi 22 août 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Ville
66800 Saillagouse
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
75 75 75 Tarif abonné

Saillagouse

SAILLAGOUSE EN CONCERT JEUNES TALENTS.

Saillagouse Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 75 – 75 – 75

Tarif abonné

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-22 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-22

Date(s) :
2026-08-22

Jeunes talents Andriy Marenich (ukrainien) violon Grieg, Isaye, Gershwin.
5 concerts plus TOSCA 1Août, Catégorie A): 75€. Echoppe des artisans helloasso et entrée premier concert. TOSCA (1 Août): 28€ (Catégorie A), 25€ (Catégorie B)….
  .

Saillagouse 66800 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 72 89 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Young Talents Andriy Marenich (Ukrainian), violin: Grieg, Isaye, Gershwin.
5 concerts plus %AB TOSCA %BBAugust 1, Category A): 75?. Helloasso artisans’ market and admission to the first concert. TOSCA (August 1): 28? (Category A), 25? (Category B)….

L’événement SAILLAGOUSE EN CONCERT JEUNES TALENTS. Saillagouse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE

À voir aussi à Saillagouse (Pyrénées-Orientales)