SAILLAGOUSE EN CONCERT JEUNES TALENTS. Saillagouse
samedi 22 août 2026 · Saillagouse
Informations pratiques
Saillagouse
SAILLAGOUSE EN CONCERT JEUNES TALENTS.
Saillagouse Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 75 – 75 – 75
Tarif abonné
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-22 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-22
Date(s) :
2026-08-22
Jeunes talents Andriy Marenich (ukrainien) violon Grieg, Isaye, Gershwin.
5 concerts plus TOSCA 1Août, Catégorie A): 75€. Echoppe des artisans helloasso et entrée premier concert. TOSCA (1 Août): 28€ (Catégorie A), 25€ (Catégorie B)….
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Saillagouse 66800 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 72 89
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English :
Young Talents Andriy Marenich (Ukrainian), violin: Grieg, Isaye, Gershwin.
5 concerts plus %AB TOSCA %BBAugust 1, Category A): 75?. Helloasso artisans’ market and admission to the first concert. TOSCA (August 1): 28? (Category A), 25? (Category B)….
L’événement SAILLAGOUSE EN CONCERT JEUNES TALENTS. Saillagouse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE
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